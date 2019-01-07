The stars of the big and small screens were out in force on Sunday night, as the Golden Globes took place in Hollywood. But given that the ceremony kicked off at 1AM UK time, you’re more than forgiven for choosing to get a decent night’s kip instead. Here are all the best bits that happened while you were sleeping... Ben Whishaw Dedicating His Award To ‘Queer Icon’ Norman Scott The ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ actor was visibly overcome when he won an award for his role in BBC drama ‘A Very English Scandal’.

Ben Whishaw dedicated his award to ''queer hero'' Norman Scott. Did you watch "A Very English Scandal"? #GoldenGlobes



📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/BKtztrWAP8 — huffpostqueer (@huffpostqueer) January 7, 2019

After thanking his co-star Hugh Grant and the show’s writer Russell T. Davies, he turned his attention to the man he played. “I dedicate this to Norman Scott, who took on the establishment with a courage and a defiance that I find inspiring,” Ben said, calling him “a true queer hero and an icon”. Amy Poehler And Maya Rudolph Were On Seriously Fine Form Amy and Maya brought some laughs to what what was often (we’ll say it, don’t worry) quite a dull ceremony. Presenting the Best Supporting Actor and Best Screenplay prizes, the duo managed to lovingly throw shade at nominees while expertly stealing the spotlight with a marriage proposal bit.

All I want is for Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph’s #GoldenGlobes proposal to be real. pic.twitter.com/kCLAhWWsdq — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 7, 2019

Can they host next year, please? Everything Olivia Colman

Handout via Getty Images Here she is in the winners room

From opening her speech with “cor, blimey!!” to calling Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz “my bitches”, her two-minutes on stage were wonderful from start to finish. See the full story on her speech here. Regina King’s Speech ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ isn’t out in the UK yet but if you’re somehow unsure of whether to see ‘Moonlight’ director Barry Jenkins’ latest film, allow us to point you in the direction of Regina’s speech. After triumphing in the Best Supporting Actress (Film) category for her star turn in the movie, she issued a rallying call to arms for all of the filmmakers in the room.

Regina King challenges herself and those alike to produce content that is 50 percent women. Preach. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/PzjXA103WD — Access (@accessonline) January 7, 2019

“So often everyone out there hears us on the red carpet and says we are using the time to talk about ourselves and I just want to say Time’s Up x 2,” Regina said. “The reason why we do this is because we understand our microphones are big and we are speaking for everyone and I’m going to say in the next two years everything I produce – I’m making a vow and it’s going to be tough – will be 50% women. “I challenge everyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry but in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us.” Winners Thanking Their Parents We cannot get enough of this. Richard Madden was one of the first winners to do this, shouting out his parents, who were in the audience. “Mum and dad, who flew all the way from Scotland, I wouldn’t be here without you,” he told them. Host Sandra Oh then did the same when she triumphed for ‘Killing Eve’ and Mahershala Ali, who won for his star turn in ‘Green Book’, namechecked his mother and grandmother in his speech.

Sandra Oh's parents were in the house to see her win a #GoldenGlobe for KILLING EVE. pic.twitter.com/uBvTiczZTY — Vulture (@vulture) January 7, 2019

When it was his turn to accept an award, ‘The Assassination Of Gianna Versace’ actor Darren Criss said: “This has been a marvelous year for representation in Hollywood, and I’m enormously proud to be a teeny-tiny part of that as the son of a firecracker Filipino woman. “So mom I know you are watching this. You are hugely responsible for most of the good things in my I love you dearly. I dedicate there to you.” Christian Bale Thanking Satan For Helping Him Play Dick Cheney The actor’s speech was genuinely hilarious and he clearly riffing on the spot, which made it even more impressive. “We are all a bunch of lucky buggers to make a life out of something we love,” he told the star-studded audience, before claiming ‘Vice’ director Adam McKay chose him to play the former vice-president because he needed “someone who can be completely charisma-free and vile”. Christian then thanked Satan for “giving me inspiration for this role” and turned towards his wife in the audience to ask: “Am I missing anything, darling??”

"Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role." - Christian Bale with the official 2019 mood 😂😂#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sUM1PMyLZn — UPROXX (@UPROXX) January 7, 2019

It was also a great reminder of the fact he actually has a British accent, something we had honestly completely forgotten. Glenn Close’s Total Shock At Winning

By the looks of it, Glenn Close did not think Glenn Close was going to win, either. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/89lP80EICI — Vulture (@vulture) January 7, 2019