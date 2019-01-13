30 Good Deeds To See You Through January And Beyond

﻿So how can you be kinder this January – and beyond? Here are some ideas to see you through.

There is a way to perk up those feelings of gloom, however, and that’s by being kind. Evidence shows helping others can reduce stress, improve your emotional wellbeing and even benefit your physical health, according to the Mental Health Foundation.﻿

January can be a tough month. While you should probably take all that ‘Blue Monday’ nonsense with a pinch of salt, there’s no denying people are struggling with having no money, getting back into the swing of work, and fighting off no end of illnesses (thank you flu and Norovirus).

1. Have A Clear Out

Donate your old clothes, shoes and unused Christmas presents or gifts to your local charity shop. Each bag of donations is worth, on average, about £25.

2. Buy A Meal For A Homeless Person

If you’re popping into Tesco and there’s a homeless person sat outside, why not ask what they’d like to eat and give them the gift of a meal? Or, even better, take them for a hot meal and get to know them.

3. Smile At A Stranger

The act of smiling activates messaging in your brain that benefits your health and happiness. It’s also contagious, so whoever you smile at will be guaranteed to feel a bit better – and they might even pay that smile forward to someone else.

4. Hold Open The Door For Someone

It doesn’t take much energy or brainpower to be a little more aware of the people around you. This is probably the most basic act of kindness and it doesn’t cost a thing.

5. Pay Someone’s Bus Fare

It’s a small gesture that could make the world of difference – maybe even getting someone who is struggling a travel card for the day.

6. Call Your Grandparents On Your Lunch Break

They will undoubtedly be delighted to hear your voice, it only takes 15 minutes out of your day, and it’s a productive way to spend your lunch.

7. Bake Something For Your Next-Door Neighbour

Statistics show we barely know our neighbours, so why not bake a cake or some biscuits for yours and pay them a visit? It’s a nice way to break the ice and say happy New Year!

8. Write To Someone You Care About

Writing letters can be hugely cathartic, and a handwritten note is lovely to receive in our increasingly digitally-focused world. If you don’t feel up to writing a full letter, why not write some thank you cards to show gratitude for your Christmas presents instead?

9. Sign Up To Volunteer

There are so many charities in need of volunteers and you can offer as much, or as little, time as you want to them. “There is evidence to show that people who volunteer and donate to charities are more satisfied, have more positive self-esteem and generally have a greater sense of wellbeing,” psychologist Anthony Cassidy, who works with AXA PPP healthcare, previously told HuffPost UK.

10. Have A Chat With Someone Who’s Sleeping Rough

Take a leaf out of Lorraine Kelly’s book and chat to someone who’s homeless rather than just walking past them. “A lot of them are really lonely and they’ve all got their story,” she said. “You can learn a lot by talking to them and just make them feel like a human being.”

11. Pack Bags For Your Local Foodbank

Clearing out your kitchen cupboards? Donate surplus tins and biscuits to your local foodbank. Or, go one better by taking them a donation and offering to become a bag packer (which involves putting together food parcels each week).

12. Praise A Colleague

If a co-worker has done something brilliant this week, make sure you tell them how great they are.

13. Sign A Petition To Save Bees

There’s been an overall decline in wild and honey bees over the past 50 years in the UK – now, a petition is taking off to ban the use of chemical pesticides in public spaces and plant flowers instead.

14. Make An Effort To Recycle

If everyone made an effort to properly recycle their plastic and cardboard, it could make a huge difference to the amount of rubbish ending up in landfill each year – here are 10 common recycling mistakes you’re probably making.

15. Pick Up Litter In Your Neighbourhood

Fed up of rubbish being strewn across your street? Go out with a bin bag and some rubber gloves and pick some of it up. These kids did just that on their school run and filled a whopping 173 bin bags.