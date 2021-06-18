Martin Lewis Addresses Speculation That He's Replacing Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain

TV personality Martin Lewis has spoken out amid speculation in the press that he’s being lined up to replace Piers Morgan as a host on Good Morning Britain.
On Thursday night, Martin was the subject of a story in The Sun with a headline stating he was to “take Piers Morgan’s GMB job as he joins Susanna Reid as co-host”.
However, the money-saving expert was quick to tweet out a clarification about his new role on GMB.
Setting the record straight, he explained: “Just to say it LOUDLY as some papers are now speculating I may be given full time job presenting @GMB.
“I’m excited and honoured to be a GUEST presenter, but definitely NOT looking for a longer stint or full-time job.”
Martin insisted that a GMB presenting role would not be for him in the long-term as he has too many “other key commitments”, joking: “Not to mention I like m’sleep too much.”
The long-serving daytime star will join Susanna Reid for a three-day stint at the end of this month from 28 to 30 June.
He said (via The Sun): “While I hope to set the agenda on key consumer issues like scams and the financially excluded, I’m also up for the challenge of spreading my wings on all subjects.
“And when it comes to holding power to account, I always play fair with a straight bat but that doesn’t stop me swinging it hard.”
Since Piers’ controversial exit from Good Morning Britain back in March, Susanna has been joined by a number of guest anchors.
These have included existing GMB hosts Adil Ray, Ranvir Singh and Kate Garraway, daytime veteran Richard Madeley and her former BBC Breakfast colleague Bill Turnbull.
GMB airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.