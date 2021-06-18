Martin Lewis Addresses Speculation That He's Replacing Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain

TV personality Martin Lewis has spoken out amid speculation in the press that he’s being lined up to replace Piers Morgan as a host on Good Morning Britain.

On Thursday night, Martin was the subject of a story in The Sun with a headline stating he was to “take Piers Morgan’s GMB job as he joins Susanna Reid as co-host”.

However, the money-saving expert was quick to tweet out a clarification about his new role on GMB.

Setting the record straight, he explained: “Just to say it LOUDLY as some papers are now speculating I may be given full time job presenting @GMB.

“I’m excited and honoured to be a GUEST presenter, but definitely NOT looking for a longer stint or full-time job.”