'Good Morning Britain' Suffers The Definition Of A Subtitle Cock-Up

‘Good Morning Britain’ went all Celtic on Friday morning as they joined in with the Burns Night celebrations.
In honour of the occasion, showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold donned a traditional Scottish kilt – something that led to one hell of a subtitling gaffe.
After Kate Garraway complimented Richard’s pink furry sporran, he replied with a reference to a traditional Scottish soup dish.
“Does that put you in the mood for some cock-a-leekie soup or what?” he asked.
We’ll give you one guess as to what subsequently appeared on the subtitles...
Childish, but still hilarious.
However, the Burns Night surprises didn’t end there, as the on-air team were left stunned when Richard decided to reveal to them whether or not he was wearing a kilt in a traditional way.
“Oh there are just some things you can’t un-see aren’t there?” Kate remarked.
Ben Shephard joked: “That’s one way to wake you up on a Friday morning, although something hasn’t quite woken up yet, has it Rich?”
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.