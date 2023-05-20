Adding These Foods To Your Diet Can Seriously Combat Inflammation

Imgorthand via Getty Images Generation Z teenage kids making vegetable salad. The girl is making lemon juice and the boy is peeling a cucumberShot with Canon R5

Chronic inflammatory conditions are more common than you’d perhaps expect. According to the University of Manchester, 1 in 20 people will develop a chronic inflammatory condition in their lifetime and this figure is set to rise with the rise in population.

Some examples of inflammatory conditions include inflammatory bowel Disease, endometriosis, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer’s, and cancer.

These conditions are managed by specialist treatments but according to experts at Harvard University, inflammation can be managed at least in part by the food and drinks that we consume.

Foods To Help With Inflammation

If you’re looking to try an anti-inflammatory diet to manage your symptoms, here are some of the foods you should eat regularly.

Tomatoes

Whether you prefer them in a salad, as part of a sandwich or even just a snack on their own, tomatoes are a great source of vitamin C, potassium, and lycopene – an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties.

Olive Oil

A healthy, versatile cooking oil, and a staple of the Mediterranean diet, olive oil has a lot of anti-inflammatory properties, mostly from antioxidants, including oleocanthal. This antioxidant works in a similar way to Ibuprofen – a commonly used anti-inflammatory medication!

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and bok choy are high in Vitamin K – a vitamin that’s high in anti-inflammatory properties. All of these can be easily added to a soup, stew or salad.

Nuts

According to research, nuts, especially almonds and walnuts, can help to curb inflammatory diseases and have specifically been helpful in the treatment of arthritis along with hazelnuts, peanuts, pecans, and pistachio nuts.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish such as mackerel, tuna , and salmon are high in Omega-3 fatty acids which reduce inflammation throughout the body. The Arthritis Foundation recommends eating fish two to four times a week to lower inflammation.

Berries

According to the National Institute of Health, strawberries, blackberries, cranberries, and blueberries are very effective in curbing the symptoms of inflammation. This is because these berries are high in phytochemicals which are known to have anti-inflammatory effects.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is high in anti-inflammatory properties. A study published in 2017 found that eating dark chocolate could influence the gut microbiome and encourage anti-inflammatory activity. Another study published just a year later found that eating 30g of 84% dark chocolate each day for eight weeks significantly reduced inflammatory biomarkers in people with type 2 diabetes.

Avocado

The subject of many a heated debate, avocados have a wealth of health benefits and one of these is high anti-inflammatory properties. Avocados contain monounsaturated fat and antioxidants which can dampen the body’s inflammatory response.

Green Tea