Malte Mueller via Getty Images There are five cornerstones of a good night's sleep

It’s a given that we all feel better after a good night’s sleep, but bagging one isn’t always easy.

According to one sleep expert though, the secret to satisfying shut-eye is actually based on five crucial cornerstones, known as the POWER method.

Bensons for Beds sleep expert, Dr Sophie Bostock, explains that each letter of the word ‘POWER’ stands for a practice you should be implementing into your sleep routine if you want to ensure a solid night of kip.

Advertisement

P is for Planning

Most adults need 7-9 hours sleep to be at our best and if you know you have a late night or an early start coming up, you’ll cope better with it if you’re well rested. Dr Bostock says: “Protect time to recover the following night. Even if you’re not sleeping, give yourself the chance to rest.”

O is for Outdoors

Your body needs to learn the difference between night and day and actually heading outside in the morning can aid your sleep later that night, according to Dr Bostock.

“Our body clocks are co-ordinated by light,” she explains. “Natural daylight is thousands of times more intense than indoor lighting so try get at least 10 minutes outside in the morning to help you feel fully alert. If you need to be indoors, sit near a window.”

W is for Winding Down

If we’ve been told once, we’ve been told twice, doom scrolling before bed is not going to help you doze off.

Advertisement

Dr Bostock says: “Separate day from night by allowing yourself to switch off and relax in the last hour before bed. Switch your phone off, dim the lights and do something you enjoy. This could just be quality time with loved ones, listening to music, reading a book, meditation, breathing exercises.. whatever it takes to help you feel calm, relaxed and safe.”

E is for Energise Naturally

Yup, we hate to break it to you, but those afternoon cups of coffee are messing with your body clock.

“Could you swap to decaf?” asks Dr Bostock. “Excess caffeine masks the body’s natural sleep drive, and interferes with sleep quality. If you’re feeling sluggish in the early afternoon, try a walk or a 20 minute nap to pep up your energy levels.”

R is for Routine

Getting a good night’s sleep really boils down to commitment as your body clock loves routine.

“Waking up at the same time every day - including weekends - sets you up for a successful night’s sleep,” says Dr Bostock.

“Your body clocks will recognise the pattern and you’ll start to wake up more alert, and feel sleepy at the same time each evening. We can adjust our body clocks by an hour from day to day, but very lengthy lie-ins can interfere with your internal rhythms.”