Here's Exactly How Much Protein You Should Eat, By Age

You may already know that blood pressure and your resting heart rate are very likely to change over time – even among healthy individuals.

Strength and balance markers, like how long you can stand on one leg and how many push-ups you can do, may reveal a lot about your brain and heart health across your lifetime too.

It makes sense, then, that as your body changes, its requirements do as well.

In general, 0.83g of protein per kg of body weight is the standard intake advised by organisations like the WHO ― but the Dietary Guidelines for Americans has also shared a rough guide to how much protein you should roughly be eating every day by age.

Speak to your doctor if you’re unsure about your protein consumption.

What’s the bare minimum amount of protein you should eat daily, by age?

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans says that healthy individuals should aim to eat the following amount of protein daily at the very least:

1) Babies and children

6 – 11 months : 11g per day

: 11g per day 1 – 3 years : 13g per day

: 13g per day 4 – 8 years: 19g per day

2) Men and boys

9 – 13 years : 34g per day

: 34g per day 14 – 18 years : 52g per day

: 52g per day 19 – 70 years and older: 56g per day

3) Women and girls

9 – 13 years : 34g per day

: 34g per day 14 – 70 years and older: 46g per day

4) Pregnant or lactating people

Any age: 71g per day.

Older people in particular may need to pay attention to their protein intake

Researchers at the University of Sheffield say that more than half of people between the ages of 65 and 89 years old don’t get enough protein per day.

They add that some experts believe older adults need higher a protein intake than the standard 0.8g/kg recommendation, suggesting they opt for 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of their body weight daily instead.

“We know protein consumption, especially when combined with exercise, helps to slow down the loss of muscle mass and strength that comes with ageing,” Dr Bernard Corfe told the university.

This is in stark contrast to younger people, most of whom are overdoing it on the macro.