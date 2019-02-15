ENTERTAINMENT

Good Vibes Only: Ariana's New Album, The Brits Favourite Moments And The Rise Of Netflix

The HuffPost UK Entertainment team round up this week's highlights, featuring Ariana Grande's new album, their favourite moments from The Brits and another instalment of Celeb Stocks.

More Videos

The Swedish Teen Behind The Global School Strikes
The Swedish Teen Behind The Global School Strikes
Man Recounts Fight With Mountain Lion
Man Recounts Fight With Mountain Lion
Father Of London Teen Pleads For Her Return From
Father Of London Teen Pleads For Her Return From
Bethnal Green Teen Who Fled To Syria Wants To Come
Bethnal Green Teen Who Fled To Syria Wants To Come
Protesters Wear Blindfolds Ahead Of Brexit Vote
Protesters Wear Blindfolds Ahead Of Brexit Vote

Conversations