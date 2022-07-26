Paul Sorvino, best known for playing Paul Cicero in Goodfellas, has died at age 83.

The actor starred in the classic 1990 crime film alongside Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta.

He was also well known for playing Sergeant Phil Cerreta in the TV series Law & Order.

Paul died on Monday from “natural causes” with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side, having dealt with health issues over the past few years.

Paul Sorvino Greg Doherty via Getty Images

A statement released by Sorvino’s publicist Roger Neal on behalf of his wife said: “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

Advertisement

His daughter, the actor Mira Sorvino, described him “the most wonderful father” in an emotional tribute post.

She wrote on Twitter: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.

“He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

Advertisement

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on 13 April 1939, Paul started off as an advertising copywriter in an ad agency but attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and decided to go into theatre.

He made his Broadway debut in the 1964 musical Bajour and six years later appeared in his first film, Carl Reiner’s Where’s Poppa?

In 1971 Sorvino played a supporting role in the film The Panic In Needle Park alongside Al Pacino.

He also received a Tony nomination for his performance in Jason Miller’s 1972 Broadway play That Championship Season, later reprising the role in the feature film version.

The actor also had a standout supporting role in the Academy Award-winning film A Touch Of Class.

However, he was best known for starring as Paul Cicero, aka Big Pauly, in Martin Scorsese’s film Goodfellas.

He also had roles in a string of other films including Nixon, Dick Tracy, The Rocketeer, For The Love Of Money, Reds and Oh, God!

Advertisement

Paul married his wife, actor and TV host Dee Dee, in 2014 after a chance meeting on the Neil Cavuto show on the Fox News Channel Network.

He is survived by his wife, his three adult children Mira, Amanda, Michael and five grandchildren.