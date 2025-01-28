President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One en route to Florida at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. via Associated Press

Google faced blowback on social media on Monday after it announced it would comply with US President Donald Trump’s executive order and ― on its Google Maps service ― rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” and revert to referring to Alaska’s Denali as Mount McKinley.

The Trump-demanded changes will come into effect once the US Geographic Names Information System database has been updated, per the online giant.

Google also noted on X, formerly Twitter, its “longstanding practice” that “when official names vary between countries, Maps users see their official local name. Everyone in the rest of the world sees both names.”

Trump supporters predictably lapped up the news.

But critics suggested it was just the latest instance of influential tech companies and their billionaire leaders pandering to Trump, with Google and Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai attending the president’s second inauguration last week.

What a fucking joke. Every guardrail is gone as the oligarchy bends to the will of the authoritarian. https://t.co/EX3R7a6dcZ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 28, 2025

Shame on you, Google! I have told my students for years now that Google is their friend. I guess it’s time I stopped saying that. Your CEO is kissing Trump’s a**, and you, a source of information, have sold out. Shame. — JLCourtemanche (@jlcourtemanche) January 28, 2025

You have destroyed Google’s credibility. You may now bow. — Jewish Russophile (@JewRussophile) January 28, 2025

Beyond parody. — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) January 28, 2025

Google Maps has caved to Orange It and will be showing the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and Denali as McKinley. What a bunch of crap. — MK Forever Blue (@mkforeverblue.bsky.social) 2025-01-28T04:24:30.505Z

Google maps is changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the gulf of America & going back to naming Denali Mt McKinley. I will never call them that. It’s dispiriting to see how weak people are - to cave to his crazy. Thank God I work with so many wonderful humans. — Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@rabbijill.bsky.social) 2025-01-28T04:22:02.435Z

You bunch of fucking bag lickers. — Hoover (@Hoover5454) January 28, 2025

Stupid decision you earned two middle fingers for being @realDonaldTrump puppets and slaves. — Dickie Davies (@BigEOnFire) January 28, 2025

What the fuck are you doing? — Political Punk (@actingliketommy) January 28, 2025

I was fed up with Google already, what with their garbage sponsored search results and ridiculous AI that you can't opt out of, but changing google maps to Gulf of America without any official designation - just because of a dumbass whim from on high - is really stressing this camel's back. — Helen Kennedy (@helenkennedy.bsky.social) 2025-01-28T04:33:14.959Z

🚨BREAKING: Google changing Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America" on Google Maps.I will be using Apple Maps from now on! — Peaceful Progressive 🇺🇸 (@pcefulprogressive.bsky.social) 2025-01-28T01:56:13.063Z

I never ever under any circumstances install chrome plugins, but I will install one that makes it display Gulf of Mexico instead of Gulf of America on Google maps. — MC Frontalot (@mc.frontalot.com) 2025-01-28T00:56:16.355Z

FO Google. You are cancelled. — Peggy Gabour (@peggy_gabour) January 28, 2025

