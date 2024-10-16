Gordon Ramsay's Unexpected Veg Ingredient For The Best Chocolate Mousse

americanheritagechocolate via Unsplash c

Fans of the Great British Bake-Off will have seen the remaining competitors whip up decadent mousse cakes on last night’s show.

While there were some seriously mouth-watering results on the Channel 4 episode, none of them came close to Gordon Ramsay’s, er, unorthodox chocolate mousse recipe.

The Michelin-starred chef shared his four-ingredient method in Ultimate Fit Food by Gordon Ramsay.

None of those ingredients were chocolate, eggs, sugar, or cream, by the way ― instead, they featured honey, cocoa, and veg.

What’s in the mousse?

The recipe involves runny honey, vanilla extract, raw cocoa powder, and (gulp) “2 large ripe avocados, peeled and stoned.”

These provide the fat for the recipe and offer a creamy texture when blended too.

The instructions include whizzing the avocados in a food processor and lobbing in the other ingredients once they’ve become smooth.

You should blend them together until they’re completely combined, adding more honey to taste if needed afterwards, Gordon says.

He even includes a helpful tip for getting honey off the spoon cleanly: “If... you coat the measuring spoon with a thin layer of flavourless oil like groundnut, it will slip right off, ensuring that the right amount of honey makes it into your cooking.”

Though the avocado might not seem like an obvious choice, it does have some advantages over traditional mousse recipes; for one thing, it sets far faster than the traditional sort.

Unlike chocolate mousses (meese?), which take around three hours to set, Gordon’s chocolate guacamole healthier option sets in one measly hour.

Hmm...

Not going to lie, I’m a little sceptical about how this recipe might taste.

But perhaps I should swallow my words, and maybe a spoonful of the dessert.

After all, Tesco’s near-identical recipe (which subs honey for maple syrup and adds a dash of coconut or almond milk) has earned a five-star average rating from 178 reviews.

Even Jamie Oliver recommends the method, though we’re not sure how the Kitchen Nightmare star would feel about that...