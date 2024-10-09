'For God's Sake, Girl!': Gordon Ramsay Gives Dua Lipa's Viral Diet Coke Recipe A Very Honest Review

Gordon Ramsay and Dua Lipa TikTok

Over the weekend, the chart-topping singer went viral when she shared her special drink recipe on TikTok, mixing Diet Coke with pickle juice and jalapeño peppers.

The concoction got a mixed review from her followers and the friends she shared it with in the viral clip (including her dad and sister), although it has led to people now starting to give it a try for themselves.

Among them was the former Kitchen Nightmares star, who gave it a whirl in a TikTok of his own on Tuesday, commenting that he “had to try what Dua Lipa was cooking up”.

“Seriously?” he said to himself before taking his first gulp, which was followed by an immediate spit-take.

“Dua Lipa, for god’s sake girl!” a spluttering Gordon remarked. “You’ll ruin your vocal cords! Shit!”

See Gordon’s take on Dua’s drink for yourself below:

@gordonramsayofficial Replying to @Gordon Ramsay Had to try what @Dua Lipa was cooking up….. ♬ original sound - Gordon Ramsay

After headlining Glastonbury, hitting number one with her latest album Radical Optimism and now apparently inspiring a bizarre new beverage, it looks as though 2025 is going to be yet another big year for Dua Lipa.

The Grammy-winning singer is due to kick off her Radical Optimism world tour next month, which will see her performing her first ever headlining stadium shows in the UK over the summer.

Following this, the tour will end with a string of performances in the US, including four nights at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.