Gordon Ramsay Adds This 1 Unexpected Ingredient For The Juiciest Steak

via Associated Press

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about the unexpected veg Gordon Ramsay puts in his four-ingredient chocolate mousse.

But let’s be honest here ― the Michelin-starred chef is better known for his steaks than his desserts.

Advertisement

The beef wellington meistro is often seen basting a beautifully seared chunk of meat in butter, a clove of garlic and sprigs of rosemary and thyme lying under the protein.

But many of us forget that, “The secret is to keep them nice and moist,” as Gordon says in a YouTube video.

For him, that means the addition of a cupboard staple.

Which is?

In a filet mignon video, which the chef called his “favourite” cut of meat, he added salt and pepper to the steak and got his pan to a sizzling heat before adding olive oil.

Then, he seared the edges, getting a “really nice colour” on the steak.

After adding cracked garlic cloves, sprigs of rosemary and thyme, and a bay leaf to the pan, the chef added a little of the prepared stock to the mix, as well.

Advertisement

This is included right at the end and doesn’t flood the dish ― it’s just enough to be soaked up by the meat as it rests.

“While the steak’s absorbing the stock, I’m going to make the gremolata,” he shared.

Calling the resulting steak “f*cking delicious,” he added, “that has to be the best way to eat a fillet steak.”

What’s a gremolata?

It’s an Italian condiment that

“is traditionally made with just three ingredients: flat-leaf parsley, fresh garlic, and lemon zest.”

Its refreshing ingredients counterbalance the meaty depth of the steak.

Gordon adds briny capers to his gremolata too, saying “it’s so packed with flavour.”