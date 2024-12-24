Gordon Ramsay's Cauliflower Cheese Recipe Makes For A Delicious Festive Treat

unsplash Unsplash

It may not be the tradition for most families but if you have whimsy in your heart and a deep love of cheese, cauliflower cheese is an absolute must have on the table for your Christmas dinner this year.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. It’s a lot of faff, more work on a day when you’re already so busy and honestly, who can be bothered?

I’m telling you now, it’s you. You can be bothered. Gordon Ramsay’s cauliflower cheese recipe will make you want to eat it and once you’re sat at that table, feasting on it, you’ll thank yourself.

Think about it. Warm, melted cheese atop some beautifully crunchy and nutty cauliflower. Unreal. Unforgettable. The star of the show.

Sorry, I’m just very passionate about this.

Gordon Ramsay’s secret to cauliflower cheese

The thing about Gordon’s recipe in particular that’s especially exciting for us cheese lovers is that he has not one, not two, but three different cheeses in it. Lancashire cheese, Cheshire cheese and mature Cheddar.

Not only that, though, he also adds some English mustard powder and cayenne pepper, giving the dish a little bit of a kick.

What a combination.

While the chef does recommend the three cheese he uses, on the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants website, it says: “We’ve used a combination of three British cheeses for maximum flavour in our cauliflower cheeses sauce, but you could use all Cheddar or a combination of other hard cheeses as you like.”

Oh my.

All in, the recipe takes around 45 minutes to prepare and bake and can serve 4-6 people. You can find the full recipe here.

