'Government By Chaos': Trump Slammed For Whiplash Tariff Policies

WASHINGTON ― President US Donald Trump’s abrupt reversal on the aggressive global tariffs he announced a week ago left critics shaking their heads after the turmoil rattled financial markets and increased the likelihood of an economic recession.

“This is chaos. This is government by chaos,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat, New York) said at a press conference on Wednesday. “He keeps changing things from day to day. His advisors are fighting among themselves. You cannot run a country with such chaos.”

“This chaos seems just a game for Donald Trump, but it is very real for people’s lives, people’s retirement, their income,” he added. “Trump seems to be playing a game of red light, green light. One day this, one day that. I’ve never seen such a chaotic administration action.”

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) offered a more sarcastic response to Trump backing down, summing up the convoluted and contradictory arguments his allies pushed in defense of the tariffs, in some cases minutes before they were reversed:

OUR PLAN IS WORKING PERFECTLY AND IS JUST A NEGOTIATING TACTIC BUT IT IS ALSO GOING TO BE PERMANENT AND WE WILL BE THE WORLD LEADER IN TEXTILES AND NOW THERE IS A PAUSE AND EVERYONE NEEDS TO CHILL BUT ALSO WE WILL NEVER BACK DOWN AAAAAAHHHHHH — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 9, 2025

Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he is reducing tariffs on all countries to 10% for 90 days, rather than keeping the higher rates he announced last week. However, he said, China’s exports to the US would now see a 125% tariff.

“At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realise that the days of ripping off the USA, and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” Trump posted on Wednesday afternoon.

US financial markets rallied immediately on the news, erasing much of their losses from last week. Republican lawmakers and allies of Trump also welcomed the reversal, including some who had expressed concerns with the president’s strategy and its negative impact on the economy.

“This is the right decision,” Sen. Thom Tillis (Republican, North Carolina) wrote in a social media post. “We should focus on holding Communist China accountable for its IP theft, currency manipulation, and unfair trade practices.”

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, a Trump ally, wrote that the president had “brilliantly executed” his tariff policies. Earlier on Wednesday, Ackman had warned that “many small businesses will go bankrupt” if Trump continued course.

But Schumer, a longtime China hawk, said it would be difficult to undo the damage caused by Trump’s trade policies. He warned that the remaining universal 10% tariffs would raise prices for consumers and questioned how targeting U.S. allies would help in confronting China.

“When you have a tariff strategy, it needs to be pinpointed and focused,” Schumer said Wednesday.