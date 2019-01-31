Government May Need To Delay Brexit, Jeremy Hunt Says

The government may need to delay Brexit, Jeremy Hunt has said.

The foreign secretary became the first cabinet member to openly suggest Britain’s exit from the European Union could be postponed temporarily.

“If we ended up approving a deal in the days before 29 March, then we might need some extra time to pass critical legislation,” Hunt told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme on Thursday.

“We can’t know at this stage exactly which of those scenarios would happen,” Hunt said.

Britain is currently due to leave the EU at 11pm GMT on Friday 29 March.

Hunt added it was “difficult to know” if negotiations would run to the end of March.