11 Foods We're Surprised Come Under New Government Junk Food Advertising Rules

There’s no denying that eating too much “junk food” is bad for us. A healthy diet can help to keep everything from your heart health to your mental sharpness at its peak.

Government statistics show that one in five children in England are overweight or obese by the time they start primary school.

So in an attempt to tackle childhood obesity, the government has introduced new rules that will restrict online ads for junk food and on TV before 9pm starting in October next year.

They’ve also tried to define what, exactly, “junk food” is.

To count, certain foods must be classed as “less healthy” based on its salt, fat, sugar and protein content and whether or not they come under 13 categories.

What are the categories?

According to the BBC, these categories are soft drinks, savoury snacks, breakfast cereal, chocolates and sweets, ice cream, cakes and cupcakes, biscuits and bars, morning goods, desserts and puddings, [sweetened] yoghurt, pizza, potatoes, and ready meals.

To count as junk food, an item has to both fit into one of those categories AND be classed as “less healthy” based on their nutritional breakdown.

YouGov, however, has revealed that most Brits don’t agree with some of the foods that would be classed as “junk” under these rules.

Crumpets (only 26% of those polled would consider this a junk food) Smoothies (25% of Brits consider this junk) Frozen yoghurt (18% consider this junk) Rice cakes (14% consider this junk) Granola (13% consider this junk) Muesli (8% consider this junk) Porridge oats (2% consider this junk) Sweetened yoghurt (5% consider this junk) Fruit juice (16% consider this junk) Crackers (21% agree) Scones (35% agree).

Other examples include Bombay Mix, ready meals, and tortilla chips.

Of course, some items like sweets (which 91% agree are junk food), crisps (88%) and energy drinks (87%) were far less controversial.

Is anything exempt?

Yes ― flavoured nuts, dried fruit, and jerky don’t count as “savoury snacks,” icing isn’t counted under “cakes and cupcakes,” tinned fruit, cream and syrups aren’t in the “dessert” category, plain bases and garlic bread are exempted from “pizza,” and unprocessed spuds are out of the “potato” category.

The government will also exempt baby formula, baby food, meal replacement products, weight control products, food supplements, and drinks used for medicinal purposes.