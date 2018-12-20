Funding for public health services like sexual health clinics and mother and baby support has been cut by £85m in an announcement “sneaked out” by ministers on the last day of the parliamentary term.

The slashing of grants for councils will affect community and prevention services also including ‘stop smoking’ clinics, schemes to tackle obesity, and drug and alcohol misuse services for children and young people.

The grants are being cut by nearly £2 per person to £3.134bn - a 3.3% fall - in just one year, health minister Steve Brine confirmed on Thursday.

The news came the same day it was revealed an estimated 597 homeless people died in 2017, a massive 24% increase over the last five years.

And it came in an avalanche of 12 written ministerial statements published by the Government on the last day of the parliamentary term, when most MPs have already returned to their constituencies, prompting accusations that the government was being “cowardly”.

Labour said the cuts were “short sighted” and would leave more people who should have been supported seriously ill, “placing wider significant pressures on the NHS”.

Shadow health and social care secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “It’s outrageous the Government have tried to sneak out further devastating cuts to local specialist public health services without debate on the day Parliament rises for the Christmas break.