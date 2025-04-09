Lisa Nandy Unveils 'Huge' UK Investment From American Firm Universal

Lisa Nandy, culture secretary, has unveiled a major new investment in the UK. via Associated Press

Lisa Nandy has revealed a “huge” UK investment from the American company Universal to build a theme park and resort in Bedfordshire.

The culture secretary told Sky News this would be “one of the biggest investments into the United Kingdom in recent times” and was a “huge vote of confidence in the UK”.

She claimed it was “vindication” of the Labour government’s work to “make sure that the world knows we’re open for business”.

It comes days after US president Donald Trump announced a series of tariffs on countries around the world.

He slapped a 10% so-called “base rate” tax on British imports on top of a global 25% levy on cars and steel products, rocking the UK economy amid fears of a global recession.

Speaking on Wednesday, the cabinet minister said: “This deal comes off the back of one of the most tumultuous few weeks in global markets that I think anyone can remember with in living memory.”

The government has not yet responded to the tariffs, only launching a consultation period with businesses and focusing on trying to get a trade deal with the US across the line before May 1.

Although this approach has been criticised for being “weak”, Nandy said this approach is “one of the reasons that we’ve been able to announce this huge deal today”.

It is thought the investment is worth billions of pounds and expected to create £50bn for the economy by 2055, and create 28,000 jobs.

Nandy said: “This is huge. This is not just about numbers on the spreadsheet. This is about good jobs, it’s about growth, it’s about raising people’s living standards and putting money in people’s pockets.

“And it’s a massive vote of confidence in the United Kingdom.”

But, when Sky presenter Wilfred Frost asked what concessions the government offered to get this deal over the line, Nandy just said ministers have been “working really closely with the company” – and pointed out how the government has been cutting red tape around planning.

Nandy also hit back at the Conservatives’ claim that they had been working on these talks for years.

She told BBC Breakfast saying those talks had “stalled”, so when Labour came into office they decided that was “not good enough”.

PM Keir Starmer welcomed the news on X, writing: A new Universal theme park is coming to the UK.

“We have closed the deal on a multi-billion-pound investment that will make Bedford home to one of Europe’s biggest theme parks.

“Creating 28,000 jobs, boosting our economy, and driving local and national growth.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves also praised the announcement, saying: “At a time of global change, this investment is a vote of confidence in Britain as a place to do business.

“Universal’s investment will bring billions to the economy and create thousands of jobs in the UK, putting more money in people’s pockets.”

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds added: “This is a transformative investment for the UK economy and the people of Bedford that will not only support local skilled jobs but raise living standards in the community.”

