GP Who Secretly Filmed Patients Jailed For 14 Months

A GP found guilty of secretly filming patients on mobile phones has been sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Dr Thair Altaii, 55, from South Tyneside, was found to have 19,000 images and videos after a patient complained to police.

He claimed to have filmed the clips for training purposes, but was convicted on three charges of voyeurism after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court last month. The charges relate to two female patients.