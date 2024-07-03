US Singer Reveals Travis Kelce's Sweet Message Before Their Eras Tour Cameos

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams performing together in London last month Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 via Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has revealed that Travis Kelce was willing to make a big sacrifice in order to help her shine on stage with Taylor Swift.

Both the US musician and NFL star (who is currently dating the pop icon) made surprise appearances on stage at Taylor’s sold-out show at London’s Wembley last month.

The Kansas City Chiefs player appeared for a costume change skit in the The Tortured Poets Department section of the show, before Gracie joined in the acoustic section of the show to perform her new track Us with Taylor.

While Travis fully committed to his brief but memorable cameo, he actually offered to fumble his own moment in the spotlight to help out Gracie when her time came.

Travis & Taylor’s moment for Last night of Eras Tour in London! #LondonTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/avclrLeZps — The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) June 23, 2024

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, Gracie revealed that “before we both went on”, Travis joked: “I’ll mess up so you look really good.”

The Risk singer, who previously supported Taylor during a run of dates on the US leg of the Eras Tour, praised the pop star for cultivating a “community of really supportive people”.

She went on: “There is such deep joy and feeling associated with all of the music that she’s put out over the past 18 years and it’s a really magical thing.”

Travis making a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo during the Eras Tour in London Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 via Getty Images

Reacting to Travis’ surprise appearance, Taylor wrote on Instagram that she was “still cracking up/swooning” over his Eras Tour debut.

Posted alongside a snap of the NFL star on stage with her in his tuxedo, the 14-time Grammy winner added: “Never going to forget these shows.”

As for Gracie’s duet, the Fortnight singer described her collaborator as “impossibly gifted and wonderful”.