Graham Norton Lands Exciting New Role As Host Of This Intriguing Reality Show

Graham Norton BBC/So Television/The Graham Norton Show/Christopher Baines

If there’s currently a Traitors-sized gap in your TV viewing schedule, Graham Norton may have the solution.

The Irish presenter and comedian is best known to most of us for his long-running BBC talk show, but recently began working with ITV as the host of their Wheel Of Fortune reboot.

And it seems that Graham will be sticking with them for a while longer, as the presenter of their next original reality show.

On Monday morning, ITV announced that Graham will front The Neighbourhood, a new competition series in which real-life households will move into a makeshift street and put through their paces in a variety of challenges.

Per ITV’s press release: “The Neighbourhood will see real-life households from all walks of life move in side by side, finding themselves not only neighbours but also fierce competitors in the ultimate reality showdown.

“This is a game the households will live as well as play. They’ll be with each other 24/7, sleeping and eating in their houses, socialising between them – and then voting each other out. The challenges they face in public will change the dynamics behind closed doors. And to win, they’ll need to defeat their neighbours, while still staying popular on the street.”

“Like everyone, I’m always intrigued by what goes on behind closed doors. Add to that some dastardly challenges and a life changing prize and I’m hooked,” Graham enthused, adding that he’s already “confident The Neighbourhood will be the nation’s favourite destination”.

Sadly, we’re still in for a bit of a wait, though, with the 12-episode series set to premiere on ITV1 in 2026.

Before that, Graham will once again be back on our screens as the official UK commentator at Eurovision, as well as presenting his weekly show on BBC One.

Later this month, though, there’ll be a very different host in Graham’s seat, after roping in an iconic replacement for one week only when he’s out of the country on tour.