Graham Norton pictured during Friday's edition of his BBC talk show

At the beginning of the broadcast, Graham took aim at the sitting MP, whose upcoming stint on I’m a Celebrity has faced widespread backlash and led to him having the Conservative whip suspended.

“We’ve got a great show for you tonight,” the host began, joking: “I tell you, I couldn’t be more excited than if I was a maggot about to crawl into Matt Hancock’s ear.”

Flashing up a picture of Hancock arriving in Australia, Graham continued: “Do you think, has Hancock forgotten he’s got a job as an MP? I mean, I suppose it’s possible. For months, he had forgotten he was married.”

Graham savaged Matt Hancock in his latest comedy routine

Graham concluded: “This here is the endless jungle Matt Hancock will be staying in. Dense and incredibly thick – just two of the things producers have called him.

“Personally, I think I speak for the nation when I say, ‘Matt Hancock should be given the sack’. And when he’s finished eating that, the testicles and penis.”

Matt Hancock last month

Hancock served as health secretary under former prime minister Boris Johnson throughout the early stages of the pandemic, but was eventually forced to resign when it emerged he’d broken Covid restrictions while conducting an extra-marital affair with an aide.

He is still the MP for West Suffolk, but was suspended from the Tory party shortly after it was first reported he’d be appearing in the jungle.