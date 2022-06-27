Graham Skidmore, The Voice Of Blind Date, Has Died At The Age Of 90

The ‘voice of Blind Date’, Graham Skidmore, has died at the age of 90.

The voiceover star, who was affectionately known as ‘our Graham’ on the Cilla Black-fronted ITV dating show, died on December 27, with the news just being announced.

Graham also provided the voiceover on Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer’s show Vic & Bob’s Shooting Stars, from 1993 to 2002.

Graham Skidmore pictured at the funeral of Cilla Black in 2015. Bruce AdamsBruce Adams/ANL/Shutterstock

The father-of-three was diagnosed with vascular cancer 10 years before his death, and spent his final years living in Kent.

His family have paid tribute, with his son Neil telling The Sun: ’He might not have wanted to be seen on screen, but he had a celebrity voice – a known voice.

‘He loved it. I do event organising and had a show in London and got Dad to do the voice over. People recognised him straight away.’

RIP “Our Graham” Skidmore - the voice of Saturday night TV in my house growing up as the man with the recaps on Blind Date pic.twitter.com/0M2kuNJRF0 — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) June 26, 2022

Graham’s daughter Catherine added: ’He was a marvellous man. He looked after people and made sure other people were taken care of.

‘He was very modest. He was not a theatrical “look at me” person. He never really wanted his face to be seen, that’s why he liked doing the voice overs.’

Blind Date originally ran from 1985 to 2003.

The show returned in 2017 on Channel 5, with Melanie Sykes providing the voiceover.