No sooner did the Golden Globe nominations arrive, heralding the beginning of 2019 awards season before the year was even out, the contenders for the upcoming Grammys have now been announced.

We were pleased to see that a number of HuffPost faves, including Janelle Monáe, Cardi B, Lady Gaga and Childish Gambino, are up for some of the top honours of the night, ahead of the ceremony in February of next year.

Meanwhile, there’s not a huge number of British nominees this time around, though Dua Lipa and former Brit Awards Critics’ Choice winner Jorja Smith are both up for Best New Artist.

Because the Grammys have roughly 7000 categories, we’ll spare you the extensive list of nominees (you can check the recording academy’s website should you wish to peruse that), but here’s the list of artists and songs nominated for the top prizes at next year’s Grammys, based on which awards were presented live during this year’s ceremony…

Record Of The Year

‘I Like It’ - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

‘The Joke’ - Brandi Carlile

‘This Is America’ - Childish Gambino

‘God’s Plan’ - Drake

‘Shallow’ - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

‘All The Stars’ - Kendrick Lamar and SZA

‘Rockstar’ - Post Malone and 21 Savage

‘The Middle’ - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Album Of The Year

‘Invasion Of Privacy’ - Cardi B

‘By The Way I Forgive You’ - Brandi Carlile

‘Scorpion’ - Drake

‘Her’ - Her

‘Beerbongs And Bentleys’ - Post Malone

‘Dirty Computer’ - Janelle Monáe

‘Golden Hour’ - Kacey Musgraves

‘Black Panther: The Album’ - Kendrick Lamar

Song Of The Year

‘All The Stars’ - Kendrick Lamar and SZA

‘Boo’d Up’ - Ella Mai

‘God’s Plan’ - Drake

‘In My Blood’ - Shawn Mendes

‘The Joke’ - Brandi Carlile

‘The Middle’ - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

‘Shallow’ - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

‘This Is America’ - Childish Gambino

Best New Artist

Bebe Rexha

Chloe X Halle

Dua Lipa

Greta Van Fleet

Her

Jorja Smith

Luke Combs

Margo Price

Best Pop Solo Performance

‘Better Now’ - Post Malone

‘Colors’ - Beck

‘God Is A Woman’ - Ariana Grande

‘Havana (Live)’ - Camila Cabello

‘Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Going?)’ - Lady Gaga

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ - Backstreet Boys

‘Fall In Line’ - Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato

‘Girls Like You’ - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

‘Say Something’ - Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton

‘Shallow’ - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

‘The Middle’ - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

‘’S Wonderful’ - Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

Best Pop Vocal Album

‘Beautiful Trauma’ - P!nk

‘Camila’ - Camila Cabello

‘Meaning Of Life’ - Kelly Clarkson

‘Reputation’ - Taylor Swift

‘Shawn Mendes’ - Shawn Mendes

‘Sweetener’ - Ariana Grande

Best Rock Performance

‘Four Out Of Five’ - Arctic Monkeys

‘Highway Tune’ - Greta Van Fleet

‘Made In America’ - The Fever 333

‘Uncomfortable’ - Halestorm

‘When Bad Does Good’ - Chris Cornell

Best Rock Song

‘Black Smoke Rising’ - Greta Van Fleet

‘Jumpsuit’ - Twenty One Pilots

‘Mantra’ - Bring Me The Horizon

‘Masseduction’ - St Vincent

‘Rats’ - Ghost

Best Rock Album

‘From The Fires’ - Greta Van Fleet

‘Mania’ - Fall Out Boy

‘Pacific Daydream’ - Weezer

‘Prequille’ - Ghost

‘Rainier Frog’ - Alice In Chains

Best R&B Performance

‘Best Part’ - Her and Daniel Caesar

‘First Began’ - PJ Morton

‘Long As I Live’ - Toni Braxton

‘SUMMER’ - The Carters (Beyoncé and Jay-Z)

‘Y O Y’ - Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song

‘Boo’d Up’ - Ella Mai

‘Come Through And Chill’ - Miguel

‘Feels Like Summer’ - Childish Gambino

‘Focus’ - Her

‘Long As I Live’ - Toni Braxton

Best R&B Album

‘Good Thing’ - Leon Bridges

‘Gumbo Unplugged (Live)’ - PJ Morton

‘Her’ - Her

‘Honestly’ - Lalah Hathaway

‘Sex And Cigarettes’ - Toni Braxton

Best Rap Performance

‘Be Careful’ - Cardi B

‘Bubblin’ - Anderson .Paak

‘King’s Dead’ - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake

‘Nice For What’ - Drake

‘Sicko Mode’ - Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Performance

‘All The Stars’ - Kendrick Lamar and SZA

‘Like I Do’ - Christina Aguilera and Goldlink

‘Pretty Little Fears’ - 6lack and J. Cole

‘Rockstar’ - Post Malone and 21 Savage

‘This Is America’ - Childish Gambino

Best Rap Song

‘God’s Plan’ - Drake

‘King’s Dead’ - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake

‘Lucky You’ - Eminem

‘Sicko Mode’ - Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee

‘Win’ - Jay Rock

Best Rap Album

‘Astroworld’ - Travis Scott

‘Daytona’ - Pusha T

‘Invasion Of Privacy’ - Cardi B

‘Swimming’ - Mac Miller

‘Victory Lap’ - Nipsy Hussle

Best Music Video

‘APESHIT’ - The Carters (Beyoncé and Jay-Z)

‘I’m Not Racist’ - Joyner Lucas

‘Mumbo Jumbo’ - Tierra Whack

‘PYNK’ - Janelle Monáe

‘This Is America’ - Childish Gambino