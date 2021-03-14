This year’s Grammys were never going to be your typical awards ceremony, were they?

But while organisers had to make a number of changes to the show due to the pandemic, we’re happy to report there was still a red carpet – albeit a socially distanced one.

Sunday night marked the biggest night in music, as the most popular musicians of the last 12 months (well, apart from one key absentee), waited to find out if they’d scooped an award at the 2021 Grammys.

And even though many artists had to take part in the event virtually, and accepted their awards via video-link, others were able to make the event in person, including performances from chart-topping stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Cardi B.

Here are all the red carpet snaps you need to see from this year’s Grammys – and keep checking back as we’ll be adding to the gallery below as more A-list artists make their arrivals...