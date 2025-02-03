The 2025 Grammys was an especially star-studded affair, packed with viral red carpet moments, absolutely show-stopping performances and historic wins.
Unfortunately, the whole thing happened overnight, meaning many UK music fans wouldn’t have been able to stay up and watch all of the headline-grabbing action unfold.
And that’s where we’re here to help.
For those who missed the ceremony, here’s a quick run-through of the top moments from this year’s Grammys, beginning with the glitzy arrivals and taking you all the way through to the gripping final category of the evening...
1. As we know, all good awards shows start on the red carpet, where this year’s Grammys gave us Sabrina Carpenter throwing it all the way back to 1964 with an homage to classic Hollywood
2. Taylor Swift appeared to pay homage to her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is currently in training for the Super Bowl
3. And Jaden Smith… well… Jaden Smith put a big haunted house on his head
4. Frankly, we still don’t know what to say about Ye (fka Kanye West) and his wife Bianca Censori’s production on the red carpet (or conflicting reports about them leaving the event early, for that matter)
5. Chappell Roan also gave us drama on the red carpet with this theatrical gown (one of several elaborate looks she’d sport over the course of the evening)
6. The Good Luck, Babe! was actually part of two big moments on the red carpet, including this impassioned speech in support of the trans community...
7. ...But also, this extremely uncomfortable moment when a reporter cut short an interview with music legend Babyface in order to interview Chappell
8. The night opened with a tribute to Los Angeles in light of the recent wildfires, with the ceremony being dedicated to first responders and those affected by the tragedies…
9 …but we weren’t the only ones who could only think of Kris Jenner’s birthday video during that first number, right?
10. If you were wondering where Beyoncé was on the red carpet – the answer to that would be… she wasn’t!
11. Trevor Noah’s opening monologue was pretty good as awards show intros go, but we don’t think Chappell Roan was really enjoying being so prominently on screen
12. Billie Eilish’s breezy rendition of Birds Of A Feather gave us our first “Taylor Swift dancing” shot of the night, with added Margaret Qualley for good measure
13. This was followed by Sabrina Carpenter’s extremely theatrical performance, which mixed Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland with a sprinkling of Cher and Goldie Hawn
14. Doechii was one of the night’s first winners, and gave a speech that brought a tear to our eye even earlier in the ceremony than usual
15. Sabrina was next to collect an award, admitting she was “still out of breath” from her energetic performance and keeping the censors busy
16. Chappell Roan brought the Pink Pony Club to life on stage and we want to visit immediately
17. Beyoncé’s utter shock at winning Best Country Album was quite possibly the moment of the night
18. In case you’re wondering, our crush on Benson Boone is showing no signs of dying down
19. And Grammy winner Doechii (god that feels good to say!) bringing Alligator Bites Never Heal to the stage was a visual spectacle
20. Raye took another step towards world domination with her effortlessly impeccable performance
21. Chappell Roan then scooped Best New Artist and made a plea for industry-wide change, based on her own experiences of being a struggling musician before her ascent to fame
22. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars reunited for another duet, this time performing California Dreamin’ as part of the night’s tributes
23. If you were wondering who that big surprise performer was – it was The Weeknd, fresh from burying the hatchet with the Grammys years after announcing he was boycotting the event
24. Shakira marked her win in the Best Latin Pop Album category with a sweet moment involving her sons
25. The Colombian singer then dedicated her win to her ‘immigrant brothers and sisters’ in another of the night’s moments of resistance
26. The night’s homage to Quincy Jones features some unbelievable vocals from Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo…
27 …some fantastic work from Stevie Wonder…
28 …and the incomparable Janelle Monáe
29. Now, while it was never confirmed whether they were ever actually beefing, it was nice to see that all is well between Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo
30. Gaga and Bruno Mars’ acceptance speech was a veritable love-in, too
31. Gaga also made a point of celebrating transgender community, in light of Donald Trump’s recent string of executive orders targeting trans and gender non-conforming people
32. Miley Cyrus couldn’t resist a cheeky tribute to her pal Beyoncé while introducing Record Of The Year
33. The award did, in fact, end up going to Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us – with pretty much the whole room erupting into a rendition of the Drake diss track
34. Another of the night’s top speeches came from Alicia Keys, who declared: ‘DEI is not a threat – it’s a gift’
35. Diana Ross putting in an appearance at any awards show is always a cause for celebration – let’s be honest
36. Kendrick’s final victory of the night made him the night’s top winner
37. Charli XCX’s Brat performance was just as chaotic as you’d hope for
38. Beyoncé’s Album Of The Year win was, to put it mildly, a long time coming
39. And finally… well, we just happen to really love this photo
