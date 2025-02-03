A selection of highlights from the 2025 Grammys AP Photo/Chris Pizzello/Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images/CBS

The 2025 Grammys was an especially star-studded affair, packed with viral red carpet moments, absolutely show-stopping performances and historic wins.

Unfortunately, the whole thing happened overnight, meaning many UK music fans wouldn’t have been able to stay up and watch all of the headline-grabbing action unfold.

And that’s where we’re here to help.

For those who missed the ceremony, here’s a quick run-through of the top moments from this year’s Grammys, beginning with the glitzy arrivals and taking you all the way through to the gripping final category of the evening...

1. As we know, all good awards shows start on the red carpet, where this year’s Grammys gave us Sabrina Carpenter throwing it all the way back to 1964 with an homage to classic Hollywood

Sabrina Carpenter posing for photographers on the 2025 Grammys red carpet via Associated Press

2. Taylor Swift appeared to pay homage to her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is currently in training for the Super Bowl

Check out Taylor Swift's thigh adornment if you're curious about her rumoured homage to boyfriend Travis Kelce via Associated Press

Jaden Smith arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

4. Frankly, we still don’t know what to say about Ye (fka Kanye West) and his wife Bianca Censori’s production on the red carpet (or conflicting reports about them leaving the event early, for that matter)

kanye west and bianca censori at the 2025 grammys

pic.twitter.com/6jjWXndsvs — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 2, 2025

5. Chappell Roan also gave us drama on the red carpet with this theatrical gown (one of several elaborate looks she’d sport over the course of the evening)

Chappell Roan made her Grammys debut on Sunday night – with a suitably OTT red carpet look via Associated Press

6. The Good Luck, Babe! was actually part of two big moments on the red carpet, including this impassioned speech in support of the trans community...

7. ...But also, this extremely uncomfortable moment when a reporter cut short an interview with music legend Babyface in order to interview Chappell

8. The night opened with a tribute to Los Angeles in light of the recent wildfires, with the ceremony being dedicated to first responders and those affected by the tragedies…

The band Dawes open up the 2025 #Grammys celebrating Los Angeles in light the the devastating wildfires. pic.twitter.com/t0Z8WG1cFR — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025

9 …but we weren’t the only ones who could only think of Kris Jenner’s birthday video during that first number, right?

Not opening the Grammys with a Kris Jenner song????? — love. angel. music. benji. (@benarmishaw) February 3, 2025

Why isn’t Kris Jenner in this number…? IYKYK — Matt Lesky (Little Old Me) (@MattLesky) February 3, 2025

10. If you were wondering where Beyoncé was on the red carpet – the answer to that would be… she wasn’t!

If I had a dollar for every time I watched Trevor Noah kick off hosting the Grammys by telling us Beyoncé isn’t there yet but she will be arriving later in the evening I’d have two dollars, which isn’t a lot but it’s crazy that it happened twice — Mara Webster 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Mara_Webster) February 3, 2025

11. Trevor Noah’s opening monologue was pretty good as awards show intros go, but we don’t think Chappell Roan was really enjoying being so prominently on screen

The amount of secondhand anxiety I just experienced watching Chappell Roan have Trevor hover around her table for way too damn long #Grammys pic.twitter.com/nzPDnVW6o9 — Rebecca Forman 傅曼⚡ (@rebeccajforman) February 3, 2025

chappell while trevor noah talks near her pic.twitter.com/NMXj1053BS — beck (@billieroan) February 3, 2025

Chappell Roan stuck in the audience shot while Trevor Noah babbles #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/5l5CXRgrnt — RJ (@Dumbledore_BB) February 3, 2025

12. Billie Eilish’s breezy rendition of Birds Of A Feather gave us our first “Taylor Swift dancing” shot of the night, with added Margaret Qualley for good measure

Taylor Swift and Margaret Qualley dancing during Billie Eilish’s #GRAMMYs performance.



pic.twitter.com/FUFafTp6RA — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 3, 2025

13. This was followed by Sabrina Carpenter’s extremely theatrical performance, which mixed Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland with a sprinkling of Cher and Goldie Hawn

Sabrina Carpenters full performance of “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” at the 67th #GRAMMYs in Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/DOUyYQ7Kt3 — Sabrina Carpenter Daily 💋 (@SCdailyupdates) February 3, 2025

14. Doechii was one of the night’s first winners, and gave a speech that brought a tear to our eye even earlier in the ceremony than usual

15. Sabrina was next to collect an award, admitting she was “still out of breath” from her energetic performance and keeping the censors busy

Sabrina Carpenter wins Best Pop Vocal Album for #ShortnSweet at the 2025 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/KZSqXUGkEl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025

16. Chappell Roan brought the Pink Pony Club to life on stage and we want to visit immediately

🎥| Chappell Roan’s full performance of "Pink Pony Club" tonight! pic.twitter.com/BlEqFgBzC5 — CRN (@ChappellRoanNow) February 3, 2025

17. Beyoncé’s utter shock at winning Best Country Album was quite possibly the moment of the night

18. In case you’re wondering, our crush on Benson Boone is showing no signs of dying down

Benson Boone performing during the 2025 Grammys ceremony via Associated Press

19. And Grammy winner Doechii (god that feels good to say!) bringing Alligator Bites Never Heal to the stage was a visual spectacle

Doechii full performance of “catfish” and “denial is a river” at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hVQYA2Y1ja — Keyv’ (@Kvn_bjx) February 3, 2025

20. Raye took another step towards world domination with her effortlessly impeccable performance

21. Chappell Roan then scooped Best New Artist and made a plea for industry-wide change, based on her own experiences of being a struggling musician before her ascent to fame

Chappell Roan makes call for record labels to provide artists with a livable wage and health insurance #Grammys https://t.co/jp8ntrHljv pic.twitter.com/goZdNcxO6x — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 3, 2025

22. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars reunited for another duet, this time performing California Dreamin’ as part of the night’s tributes

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - California Dreamin

Full Performance pic.twitter.com/36StZjFpgj — Mary Ann Beth (@MaryAnnBeth1) February 3, 2025

23. If you were wondering who that big surprise performer was – it was The Weeknd, fresh from burying the hatchet with the Grammys years after announcing he was boycotting the event

The Weeknd made a dramatic return to the Grammys this weekend via Associated Press

24. Shakira marked her win in the Best Latin Pop Album category with a sweet moment involving her sons

Shakira's sons become surprise stars at Grammys https://t.co/TxpRwFJxxe pic.twitter.com/BCuErwGO2B — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 3, 2025

25. The Colombian singer then dedicated her win to her ‘immigrant brothers and sisters’ in another of the night’s moments of resistance

Shakira dedicated her Grammy win to "all the immigrants" in the United States:



"In this country, you are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight for you." pic.twitter.com/9LncOn70Iv — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 3, 2025

26. The night’s homage to Quincy Jones features some unbelievable vocals from Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo…

Cynthia Erivo's voice is so unreal holy crap???#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/OuKnNOlcM3 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 3, 2025

27 …some fantastic work from Stevie Wonder…

Stevie Wonder just sang We Are the World on the Grammys stage omg



"We are still the people who will fight and die for this nation, so we definitely have to be able to celebrate each other's cultures all the time." pic.twitter.com/HzdUcxLgrc — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 3, 2025

28 …and the incomparable Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe performs "Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough" during the Quincy Jones tribute at the 2025 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/yvre306N38 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025

29. Now, while it was never confirmed whether they were ever actually beefing, it was nice to see that all is well between Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo

AAAAAAAAAA SABRINA Y OLIVIA pic.twitter.com/hxMgkQZX6W — Claudia (@claudialvsjoe) February 3, 2025

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter talking at the #GRAMMYs.



pic.twitter.com/zWKfo724cA — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 3, 2025

30. Gaga and Bruno Mars’ acceptance speech was a veritable love-in, too

31. Gaga also made a point of celebrating transgender community, in light of Donald Trump’s recent string of executive orders targeting trans and gender non-conforming people

Lady Gaga: "Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love, the queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you." #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/aoAOZ1njAl — Variety (@Variety) February 3, 2025

32. Miley Cyrus couldn’t resist a cheeky tribute to her pal Beyoncé while introducing Record Of The Year

"even if it's not you beyoncé i might just say it🙂↕️" MILEY IS SOOOO REAL LMFAOOO😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/y1RrysqXWf — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) February 3, 2025

33. The award did, in fact, end up going to Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us – with pretty much the whole room erupting into a rendition of the Drake diss track

The #GRAMMY audience reacting to “Not Like Us” ringing out as Kendrick wins Record Of The Year pic.twitter.com/JltoX01qUm — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) February 3, 2025

34. Another of the night’s top speeches came from Alicia Keys, who declared: ‘DEI is not a threat – it’s a gift’

Alicia Keys at the #GRAMMYs: "DEI is not a threat, it's a gift."



FACTS. 💯 pic.twitter.com/GTehdMhRcg — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 3, 2025

35. Diana Ross putting in an appearance at any awards show is always a cause for celebration – let’s be honest

Diana Ross arriving on stage to present Song Of The Year via Associated Press

36. Kendrick’s final victory of the night made him the night’s top winner

Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross share an embrace on stage at the Grammys via Associated Press

37. Charli XCX’s Brat performance was just as chaotic as you’d hope for

Charli XCX performs at the 2025 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/xNERRVoDJr — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025

38. Beyoncé’s Album Of The Year win was, to put it mildly, a long time coming

Beyoncé was joined on stage by her eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter while accepting the award for Album Of The Year at the 2025 Grammys via Associated Press

39. And finally… well, we just happen to really love this photo

Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan strike a pose at the 2025 Grammys CBS Photo Archive via CBS via Getty Images