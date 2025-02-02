This year’s Grammys ceremony is a big night for the woman of the hour, Chappell Roan.
Chappell went into this year’s Grammys as one of the night’s top nominees, off the back of the huge success of her debut album, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, as well as her smash hit single from last year, Good Luck, Babe!.
As if her six nominations weren’t enough, Chappell is also set to sing during the ceremony, following stand-out appearances on Saturday Night Live and last year’s VMAs with one of the most anticipated performances of her career to date.
On Sunday night, the Hot To Go singer was one of the first stars to walk the red carpet, making a big entrance in a gorgeous Victorian-esque gown that was every bit as theatrical as you’d expect.
However, as fans began sharing pictures of Chappell’s red carpet arrival, there was one photo that really caught people’s attention.
When we first caught sight of the above photo, we initially thought Chappell had fashioned a Grammy-shaped accessory to complete her look for the occasion thanks to her positioning against the red carpet’s backdrop.
And we seemingly weren’t the only ones who thought so…
Among Chappell’s six nominations at this year’s Grammys were nods in the coveted Album Of The Year and Best New Artist categories.
Good Luck, Babe! was also recognised in both the Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year categories, with Chappell in the running for two of the night’s genre-specific pop awards.
Check out all of the nominees at this year’s Grammys here.