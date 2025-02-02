Charli XCX is the most nominated Brit at this year's Grammys NBC via Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Some of the biggest names in music are now eagerly waiting to find out if they’re taking home awards after being nominated at this year’s Grammys – and we’re pleased to report that there are some big-name Brits among them.

While Beyoncé is leading the way on a whopping 11 nominations (taking her over the line to become the most-nominated artist in Grammys history, having already set the record for the performer with the most wins) Charli XCX is not far off with eight, including some of the night’s top categories.

Advertisement

Charli’s hit album Brat is in the running for the coveted Album Of The Year prize, while single 360 is up for Record Of The Year.

The singer’s go-to producer A.G. Cook is also up for three awards this year for his work with both Charli and country star Shaboozey, as is Grammys darling Jacob Collier, who previously set a new record as the only British artist to receive an award for all four of his first albums.

Jacob Collier is up for three Grammys this year, and will also perform during the ceremony Myles Wright/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Advertisement

And this is when things start to really get interesting.

Following her clean sweep at last year’s Brits, Raye is up for two Grammys – Best New Artist and Songwriter Of The Year.

Raye on stage at Glastonbury in 2023 Joseph Okpako/WireImage

British rock group Idles are also up for two awards, as is Atticus Ross, with his nominations both falling in the Best Score Soundtrack Album For Visual Media category thanks to his work on the film Challengers and the TV show Shōgun.

Advertisement

The Beatles have also racked up their first Grammy nominations in almost 30 years, with their 2024 chart-topper Now And Then recognised in the Record Of The Year and Best Rock Performance categories.

The Beatles pictured together in 1966 via Associated Press

On one nomination each are Fred Again.., Disclosure, Four Tet, Mark Ronson and Judas Priest (see, we told you it was an eclectic mix).

Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe has been nominated at the Grammys for the second time Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

Look out for some Brits in the list of performers, too.

As well as nominees Charli and Raye taking to the stage, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo is also joining the likes of Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monáe in celebrating the life of Quincy Jones.

Advertisement

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo is performing at the 2025 Grammys via Associated Press

Jacob Collier and Chris Martin will also take part in a special performance paying tribute to those affected by the wildfires in California this past month.

The 2025 Grammys are due to take place on Sunday 2 February. For a full list of this year’s nominees, click here.