Beyoncé, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter all won awards at this year's Grammys Chris Pizzello/AP

When it comes to music industry accolades, they don’t come much more prestigious than a Grammy.

Music’s biggest night got underway on Sunday night, with some of the industry’s most popular stars coming together under one roof in Los Angeles to find out who would be taking home those coveted gold statues this year.

Going into the event, Beyoncé led the way with nominations thanks to her landmark Cowboy Carter album, picking up 11 nods in total.

Now, because of the fact there are roughly a million different awards given out on Grammys night, most of the prizes are actually dished out before the live broadcast gets underway, so we’ve rounded up some of the key winners from the 2025 ceremony below.

Here are the winners you need to know about...

Album Of The Year

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Record Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Song Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

Best Pop Solo Performance

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga – Die With A Smile

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sabrina Carpenter – Short ’N Sweet

Best Latin Pop Album

Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Best Dance Pop Recording

Charli XCX – Von Dutch

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX – Brat

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles – Now And Then

Best Rock Album

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Best Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Best Rap Album

Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

Best Country Album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton – It Takes A Woman

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted

Best Music Video

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Global Impact Award

Alicia Keys

Producer Of The Year (Non-Classical)

Dan Nigro