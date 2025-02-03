When it comes to music industry accolades, they don’t come much more prestigious than a Grammy.
Music’s biggest night got underway on Sunday night, with some of the industry’s most popular stars coming together under one roof in Los Angeles to find out who would be taking home those coveted gold statues this year.
Going into the event, Beyoncé led the way with nominations thanks to her landmark Cowboy Carter album, picking up 11 nods in total.
Also in the running for the night’s top awards included stars who had a huge year in 2024, including Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone.
Now, because of the fact there are roughly a million different awards given out on Grammys night, most of the prizes are actually dished out before the live broadcast gets underway, so we’ve rounded up some of the key winners from the 2025 ceremony below.
Here are the winners you need to know about...
Album Of The Year
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Record Of The Year
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Song Of The Year
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Best New Artist
Chappell Roan
Best Pop Solo Performance
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga – Die With A Smile
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sabrina Carpenter – Short ’N Sweet
Best Latin Pop Album
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Best Dance Pop Recording
Charli XCX – Von Dutch
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Charli XCX – Brat
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles – Now And Then
Best Rock Album
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
Best Rap Performance
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Best Rap Album
Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal
Best Country Album
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Best Country Solo Performance
Chris Stapleton – It Takes A Woman
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted
Best Music Video
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Global Impact Award
Alicia Keys
Producer Of The Year (Non-Classical)
Dan Nigro
For the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees, visit the Recording Academy website here.