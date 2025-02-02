The nominees for this year’s Grammys read like a who’s who of pretty much everyone that’s hot in music right now – meaning the guestlist for the event itself was as A-list as ever.
And we’re happy to report that meant the red carpet was especially star-studded.
Going into the event, Beyoncé led the way with a whopping 11 nominations thanks to her chart-topping foray into country music, Cowboy Carter, which is in the running for the night’s top awards, including in the coveted Album Of The Year category, a title which has always eluded the trailblazing star in the past.
Hot on her heels were some more of the biggest names in music, including British pop sensation Charli XCX, breakthrough stars like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey, Raye and Doechii, as well as established names including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone.
Compared to some of the other more film-centric dos during awards season, the Grammys is attended primarily by musicians, meaning the red carpet fashion tends to be a little more avant-garde and, at times, outrageous than we’re used to seeing at the likes of the Oscars, Golden Globes and Baftas – and this year was certainly no exception.
Scroll down for some of this year’s stand-out looks, from the uber glamorous to the just plain jaw-dropping.
And make sure you keep refreshing this article back over the course of the night, as we’ll be updating our round-up as more of the star guests make their way down the 2025 Grammys red carpet…