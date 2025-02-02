Chappell Roan, Raye and Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Grammys Jordan Strauss/AP Photo/Matt Baron/BEI

The nominees for this year’s Grammys read like a who’s who of pretty much everyone that’s hot in music right now – meaning the guestlist for the event itself was as A-list as ever.

And we’re happy to report that meant the red carpet was especially star-studded.

Going into the event, Beyoncé led the way with a whopping 11 nominations thanks to her chart-topping foray into country music, Cowboy Carter, which is in the running for the night’s top awards, including in the coveted Album Of The Year category, a title which has always eluded the trailblazing star in the past.

Advertisement

Compared to some of the other more film-centric dos during awards season, the Grammys is attended primarily by musicians, meaning the red carpet fashion tends to be a little more avant-garde and, at times, outrageous than we’re used to seeing at the likes of the Oscars, Golden Globes and Baftas – and this year was certainly no exception.

Scroll down for some of this year’s stand-out looks, from the uber glamorous to the just plain jaw-dropping.

Advertisement

And make sure you keep refreshing this article back over the course of the night, as we’ll be updating our round-up as more of the star guests make their way down the 2025 Grammys red carpet…