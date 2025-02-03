7 Artists Who Finally Won Their First Ever Grammy In 2025

Grammys host Trevor Noah on stage during this year's ceremony via Associated Press

This year’s Grammys ceremony will be remembered as one in which music justice was finally served – in more ways than one.

But the night wasn’t just about Beyoncé’s landmark Album Of The Year win.

Given how much great pop music came out in the last year, the 2025 Grammys saw a host of new talents getting recognition from the Recording Academy, while others who’ve been quietly working away for years also got the accolades they deserved.

Advertisement

Here are all the key singers, musicians and other artists who picked up their first Grammy win on Sunday night…

Sabrina Carpenter

via Associated Press

After a 2024 that saw her spending around half of the year sitting at the top of the UK singles chart, Sabrina Carpenter kicked off 2025 with her first Grammy win.

Advertisement

In fact, the Please Please Please singer picked up two awards during Sunday’s ceremony, taking home Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit Espresso before the ceremony began, and accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album prize for Short N’ Sweet after her show-stopping inaugural Grammys performance.

Charli XCX

via Associated Press

Charli XCX actually came away with three awards on Grammys night – even if none of them were dished out during the main ceremony broadcast.

Advertisement

Earlier in the evening, Charli was awarded Best Dance/Electronic Album for Brat, Best Dance Pop Recording for Von Dutch and, interestingly, Best Recording Package for her most recent album.

She rounded off a night of three wins with her first ever Grammys performance, delivering a medley of Brat tunes towards the end of the ceremony.

Chappell Roan

via Associated Press

Advertisement

After shooting to fame in 2024 thanks to her album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan beat some seriously stiff competition when she triumphed in the Best New Artist category.

Chappell also made headlines during her acceptance speech, when she highlighted a need for major changes within the music industry, while reflecting on her own experiences as a struggling artist.

Doechii

via Associated Press

Advertisement

We’ve been singing Doechii’s praises for years, so it feels great that 2025 could be the year she finally gets her flowers.

As well as delivering a stand-out performance, the Floridian musician made history when she became only the third woman to ever pick up the Best Rap Album award at the Grammys for her 2024 mixtape Alligator Bites Don’t Heal.

Later in the evening, Doechii performed a mash-up of songs from the collection during a showcase of the Best New Artist nominees.

Advertisement

Sierra Ferrell

via Associated Press

Of this year’s first-time winners, it was folk singer Sierra Ferrell who took home the most awards.

However, because they were all genre-specific (Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, Best Americana Performance and Best Americana Album), Sierra didn’t get to make any of her acceptance speeches during the main event.

Amy Allen

via Associated Press

Advertisement

You might not think you’re familiar with Amy Allen, but you definitely know her work.

The US performer is the first woman to ever pick up the Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical) title – first introduced in 2023 – thanks to her contributions to hits like Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, Taste and Please Please Please, Tate McRae’s Run For The Hills and Justin Timberlake’s Selfish.

Sean Ono Lennon

via Associated Press

The son of music legend John Lennon and conceptual artist Yoko Ono was awarded his first Grammy in 2025.

Advertisement

If you’re curious, he picked up the Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package for his contributions to an elaborate repack of his late father’s solo album, Mind Games, released last year.

Beyoncé

via Associated Press

Yeah, alright, so we probably shouldn’t include Beyoncé on this list, given that she literally went into Sunday night’s ceremony as the artist with the most Grammy wins already under her belt.

Advertisement