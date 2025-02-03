So THAT's What Those Blue Heart Pins At The Grammys Mean

Last night’s Grammys had a pretty impressive red carpet, from Doechii’s stunning Thom Brown ensemble to Chappell Roan’s Degas-inspired getup.
But some celebs, like Jaden Smith, Jacob Collier, Brittany Howard, and Mike Dirnt wore a heart-shaped blue pin along with their Grammys look.
These were invented following the Los Angeles wildfires of this year and show support for people working in the music industry who’ve been affected by the disaster.
They represent MusiCares’ fundraiser for music industry professionals affected by the devastating fires.
The blue pins have a white music note in their centres.
In a statement, the Recording Academy, who’s working with MusiCares to fundraise for the cause, explained that the pin “symbolizes the massive support being organized by the Recording Academy and our partners to help communities devastated by the Southern California wildfires.”
The Recording Academy says they’ve raised more than $4 million for over 3,000 music professionals so far.
Jacob Collier told Variety: “I don’t think there’s ever been a more important time for music than right now. It has alchemic properties and can cut through all the defenses we have as people to heal us in a very specific way. I’m so proud and honored to be here at the Grammys.
“The Grammys have never stood for more to pivot to support the people in need right now with these crazy fires. It’s a really inspiring thing to witness.”
Meanwhile, Janelle Monáe’s stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn, said that the singer had toned down her look for the event following the wildfires.
“We pulled things that were more avant-garde, a bit more wacky and out there, but that doesn’t feel like the mindset right now,” the stylist told The Hollywood Reporter.
“Janelle and I are always on the same page about things, and we’ve talked about this moment in time and how we’re feeling about it. Doing things extra-large or over the top doesn’t feel right.”