Grammys Producer Addresses Ye And Bianca Censori's NSFW Red Carpet Appearance Amid Media Frenzy

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Bianca Censori on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday night Fernando Allende/Broadimage Entertainment/Shutterstock

Ye – the rapper previously known as Kanye West – and Bianca walked the red carpet before the ceremony got underway, and turned heads when the model dropped her fur coat to reveal she was wearing nothing but a totally sheer dress underneath.

Following this headline-grabbing stunt, the pair abruptly left the event without even attending the ceremony, where the Jesus Walks musician had been nominated in the Best Rap Song category.

In the days since, there’s been plenty of debate around Ye and Bianca’s red carpet appearance, including conversation about whether or not guests at the Grammys are required to follow a dress code (and, indeed, if Bianca’s see-through attire adhered to said code)

Raj Kapoor, who was heavily involved in putting together the 2025 Grammys broadcast, told People magazine that the dress code for guests is listed as “artistic black-tie”, noting: “In the music industry, I guess that’s up for interpretation.”

Ye and Bianca Censori pictured moments before her big reveal via Associated Press

He added: “Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices.

“But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the Academy would have to answer.”

LAPD “sources” have already indicated to TMZ that Bianca will not face legal action over her display, which could have constituted indecent exposure, as no official complaints were made.

It has been suggested that Bianca may have violated the US broadcaster CBS’ “Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory”, which was published by Deadline just over a decade ago.

In this advisory, it is stated that “buttocks and female breasts” should be “adequately covered”, and that see-through clothing that might “possibly expose female breast nipples” should be avoided, as should “exposing bare fleshy under curves of the buttock and buttock crack” and “visible ‘puffy’ bare skin” around the genitals.

Alrighty then.

The Grammys red carpet marked a rare public appearance from Bianca and Ye, the latter of whom has been keeping a low profile in the past few years following several large-scale controversies.