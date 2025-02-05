Grammys Producer Addresses Ye And Bianca Censori's NSFW Red Carpet Appearance Amid Media Frenzy

An executive producer who worked on this year’s Grammys ceremony has spoken out after Ye and his wife Bianca Censori wound up delivering one of the night’s most talked-about moments.
Ye – the rapper previously known as Kanye West – and Bianca walked the red carpet before the ceremony got underway, and turned heads when the model dropped her fur coat to reveal she was wearing nothing but a totally sheer dress underneath.
Following this headline-grabbing stunt, the pair abruptly left the event without even attending the ceremony, where the Jesus Walks musician had been nominated in the Best Rap Song category.
In the days since, there’s been plenty of debate around Ye and Bianca’s red carpet appearance, including conversation about whether or not guests at the Grammys are required to follow a dress code (and, indeed, if Bianca’s see-through attire adhered to said code)
Raj Kapoor, who was heavily involved in putting together the 2025 Grammys broadcast, told People magazine that the dress code for guests is listed as “artistic black-tie”, noting: “In the music industry, I guess that’s up for interpretation.”
He added: “Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices.
“But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the Academy would have to answer.”
LAPD “sources” have already indicated to TMZ that Bianca will not face legal action over her display, which could have constituted indecent exposure, as no official complaints were made.
It has been suggested that Bianca may have violated the US broadcaster CBS’ “Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory”, which was published by Deadline just over a decade ago.
In this advisory, it is stated that “buttocks and female breasts” should be “adequately covered”, and that see-through clothing that might “possibly expose female breast nipples” should be avoided, as should “exposing bare fleshy under curves of the buttock and buttock crack” and “visible ‘puffy’ bare skin” around the genitals.
Alrighty then.
The Grammys red carpet marked a rare public appearance from Bianca and Ye, the latter of whom has been keeping a low profile in the past few years following several large-scale controversies.
Among these are Ye’s numerous antisemitic comments, the decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt to a fashion show in 2022 and Marilyn Manson’s appearance at his Donda album launch.
He was also removed from the Grammys’ scheduled list of performers ahead of the 2022 ceremony, in the wake of what was referred to in the press at the time as “concerning online behaviour” relating to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.