Grammys Bosses Forced To Comment On 'Leaked' Winners' List

The Recording Academy has addressed claims the 2019 Grammys winners has leaked, stating there is “no legitimacy” to a list circulating online. On Monday a Twitter account called @mainpopdata posted a series of tweets which contained the alleged winners, including Cardi B, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Winners of the 2019 #GRAMMYS have apparently been leaked through their official website, with the "Big 3" categories named to the following:



Record of the Year - I Like It

Album of the Year - H.E.R.

Song of the Year - Shallow (@ladygaga)



However, the body which is in charge of the Grammys moved quickly to assure fans there was no truth to the list. A spokeswoman said: “There is no legitimacy to this. “Grammy Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by Deloitte in sealed envelopes.”

Ethan Miller via Getty Images Cardi B was said to have been among the winners