Grammys Bosses Forced To Comment On 'Leaked' Winners' List

The Recording Academy has addressed claims the 2019 Grammys winners has leaked, stating there is “no legitimacy” to a list circulating online.
On Monday a Twitter account called @mainpopdata posted a series of tweets which contained the alleged winners, including Cardi B, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.
However, the body which is in charge of the Grammys moved quickly to assure fans there was no truth to the list.
A spokeswoman said: “There is no legitimacy to this.
“Grammy Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by Deloitte in sealed envelopes.”
The Grammys are the most prestigious awards in music and this year’s ceremony takes place in Los Angeles next month.
HUMBLE. rapper Kendrick leads nominations with eight, while Drake and producer Boi-1Da have six.
Brits who could become winners include Jorja Smith, who is up for the Best New Artist prize and Dua Lipa, who is nominated for Best New Artist and Dance Recording, for ‘Electricity’.