Grande Cosmetics’ Viral Eyelash Serum Is The TikTok Sensation To Have In Your Beauty Bag

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing serum

How to get longer and thicker eyelashes is one beauty request high on many people’s wishlist.

There are plenty of beauty treatments and products to help create a full flutter; from LVL lash lift, semi-permanent lash extensions to reusable false eyelashes, as well as the obvious curlers and sweep of mascara.

However, the above solutions are not always sustainable, or healthy, for the delicate eye area. Grande Cosmetics has the solution, and it comes in the form of the GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing serum.

The American beauty brand, which was founded in 2008 by Alicia Grande, prides itself on being the leading lash and brow serum brand in the US.

Now, it’s available to shoppers in the UK and Europe, as Grande Cosmetics has launched at Sephora. The latest drop comes at the perfect time as National Lash Day is just around the corner – 19 February to be precise – while an IRL Sephora store is set to open in London in March, so almost everyone across the globe will be able to get their hands on this highly coveted creation.

The GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is a celebrity favourite and a viral sensation among TikTok users, so it’s safe to say it’s the hottest product to stock up on right now.

What are the benefits?

Grande Cosmetics’ GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum has been clinically proven to enhance the length of your natural lashes in four to six weeks, and “full improvement in three months”, according to the website.

Grande Cosmetics Users can expect “full improvement in three months”, according to the website.

It has been created using nourishing peptides, amino acids, as well as hydrating vitamins to strengthen, condition and naturally enhance your eyelashes.

Vitamin E works to support lash health and growth, hyaluronic acid conditions and protects the lashes from breakage, while hydrating the hair shaft, which is given an additional boost with the inclusion of amino acids in the formula.

How to use it

The lash serum is super simple to use, all you have to do is sweep a little of the product along your lash line, once a day for a full three months, and let the beauty must-have work its magic, but avoid getting into the eye.

What do the reviews say?

Research has found over 90% of users noticed healthier, longer and visible lashes, and customers are quick to sing GrandeLASH-MD serum’s praises.

One happy shopper hailed Grande Cosmetics a “gamechanger”, as one review on Sephora read: “I am more than pleased with this product. Very effective with visible results in only one month. I wore fake cluster lashes for a short period, but lost nearly half of my own lashes due to the harsh removal process. I started using this serum in June 2022 and my lashes are BACK. I love this stuff.”

Another gushed: “I wore lash extensions for years until 2020 when I stopped, I kind of hoped my lashes were longer than I remembered, but nope, they stayed short and stubby … I started noticing a change at about the three week mark and now I don’t feel like I need lash extensions. My bank account is happier too.”

What else to Grande Cosmetics stock?

Grande Cosmetics does not just offer nourishing eyelash and brow products, but also natural lip plumping creations, and a variety of beauty tools to shop too.

For shoppers looking to give their natural assets a boost you can also shop Grande Cosmetics’ GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum to strengthen and promote healthy eyebrow growth, GrandeLIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper to accentuate your pout, as well as GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara with Castor Oil to condition and lengthen your lashes, plus plenty more products, beauty tools, and bundles.

How do I order?

Customers can shop GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum online at Grande Cosmetics, as well as online and in store at Sephora.

The GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum comes in a 2ml and 4ml supply, which can see you for six months, as well as travel sized variation. The miniature serum retails for £35, £62 for the three-month supply, and £113 for the larger variation, which will see you for six months.