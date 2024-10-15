People Are Just Realising We're Grating Cheese The Wrong Way Round, And The 'Right' Way Is So Much Faster

Amy Glover

Not a week goes by where I don’t learn I’m doing some fundamental task wrong.

First, I learned I wasn’t adding a crucial ingredient to my pasta sauce. Then, I found out the best way to boil spuds for mash isn’t in water.

In fact I’ve even been cutting my jacket potatoes sub-optimally.

But when it comes to grating cheese, I’ve always thought “There has to be a better way.”

Luckily an Instagram user shared that there is, in fact, a method that’s speedier, mess-free, and less likely to graze your knuckles ― and it’s so simple I can’t believe I never thought of it.

What’s the best method?

In an Instagram Reel titled “Things you should’ve known but didn’t,” site user That’s Interesting turned their box grater on its side above a sheet of kitchen roll.

Then they simply grated their cheese on the horizontal surface, letting the kitchen roll-backed other side of the grater catch the shredded dairy.

They’re not alone. Speaking to Epicurious, chef Frank Proto called the up-and-down method that most of us use “granny style.”

Instead, he lays his grater on a baking tray and grates horizontally.

His method has an advantage in that he holds the edge of the baking tray and the handle of the grater together for better security.

“This way you’re doing less work,” the chef shared.

“You’re using your body weight, not necessarily your muscles.”

People couldn’t believe they didn’t know the trick

“I’m kind of embarrassed now,” one Instagram user commented on the trick.

“This will change my life,” another commenter wrote.

And while another Instagram user claimed they’d “Known this since 1989. It is common sense FFS,” I’m definitely among the newly-enlightened majority.

With that said, a couple of people pointed out that a flimsy layer of kitchen roll might not be enough to protect your countertops from scratches if you’re grating the cheese with much force.