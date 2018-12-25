K E Y P O I N T S

While many Christmas specials can often feel a bit shoe-horned and contrived (‘Love Island’, anyone?) ‘The Great British Bake Off’ is always one that lends itself so brilliantly to a festive edition.

Even the coldest of Christmas hearts could not have failed to be warmed by four former favourites returning to the tent to cook up some Yuletide treats. Heck, even Paul Hollywood was being unusually cuddly (and was it just us who considered whether he’d whitened his hair to look like Santa?).

There was one person in particular who made our Christmas, though, and that lady was Flo Atkins.

From revealing her love of will.i.am, to her bonkers decision to put blue cheese in the icing of her mulled wine cake – not to mention her insistence it was a good flavour combination, despite being told otherwise by the judges – the Liverpudlian pensioner’s return to the tent was nearly as iconic as as her first stint on the show.