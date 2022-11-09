Janusz Domagala Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of the Great British Bake Off.

Great British Bake Off star Janusz Domagala has revealed there was a hidden meaning behind his wardrobe choices that viewers might have missed.

During Tuesday night’s semi-final, which saw the remaining four bakers tasked with creating pâtisserie treats, Janusz became the latest baker to leave the contest.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old lasted nine weeks in the competition in total, and was seen sporting a differently coloured t-shirt in almost every episode.

After his exit aired, he shared a photo of each of his outfits in a row, revealing he’d intentionally set out to show the inclusive Pride “progress” flag over the course of his time in the Bake Off tent.

“Being chubby, gay and the first Polish national contestant on GBBO I knew I had a lot to represent walking into the tent,” he explained.

Advertisement

“I wanted to do this by setting myself a little challenge to wear a colour of the Pride flag each week and hope that I could tick them all off!”

Janusz continued: “I love being able to be a part of so many different communities and Great Britain is a home that’s allowed me to do that.

“Thank you SO much for taking me in and embracing me and for the love, support and fun over the last nine weeks, and thank you to every person who was in that tent on and behind the camera with me who became family!”

Tuesday’s episode also saw Janusz creating a Showstopper piece inspired by his experiences at Brighton Pride.

Advertisement

Janusz’s exit leaves just Abdul, Syabira and Sandro left in the competition.