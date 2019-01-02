Former ‘Great British Bake Off’ champ Candice Brown has lost out on winning the show’s New Year special. The series seven winner failed to hold on to her crown as she competed against three other former contestants in the festive episode.

Channel 4 Stephen Carter-Bailey, Candice Brown, Kate Henry and Tamal Ray returned to the 'Bake Off' tent

Instead, series eight finalist Steven Carter-Bailey was awarded the title of Star Baker, as well as receiving the first-ever Hollywood Hug. Candice crafted a series of successful bakes during the three challenges, but could not compete with Stephen, whose designs were deemed “unbelievable” by Paul Hollywood. The episode had seen the pair competing alongside 2015 finalist Tamal Ray and Kate Henry, who was on the show in 2014.

Stephen was crowned the New Year Star Baker

The signature challenge saw the bakers tasked with making a vibrantly decorated iced stollen wreath, while the technical saw them bake four snow eggs of French meringue floating on a sea of Crème Anglaise. For the showstopper, they were asked to make a 3D New Year’s resolution cake. Candice, who became famed for her crimson lips during her original stint on the show, said her resolution was to wear more lipstick, baking a pair of lips and a tube of red lipstick. However, it was Stephen’s creation that rated better with the judges, after he recreated his grandmother’s rotary telephone and the table she sat at each week to call the family in order to demonstrate his resolution was to communicate with his family more.

Channel 4 Candice won the 2016 series, before it moved to Channel 4