'Great British Bake Off' Tackles Prue Leith's Infamous Gaffe With Hilarious 'Bake To The Future' Sketch

You can never accuses ‘Great British Bake Off’ bosses of not addressing the elephant in the room. The show tackled Prue Leith’s infamous gaffe during the very opening moments of the new series on Tuesday night. For those who don’t remember, last year saw the new judge accidentally reveal who had won on Twitter, hours before the final was due to air on TV, after getting confused with timezones while on holiday in Bhutan. But rather than brush the incident under the carpet as the new series began, hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding dedicated the opening to it.

Channel 4 It was Bake To The Future for Sandi and Noel

The sketch saw them parody classic 80s film ‘Back To The Future’, as they tried to travel backwards in time to stop Prue from making the epic blunder. “Why are we going Back to the future? Is something terrible about to happen?” Sandi asked. “Is Trump getting that peace prize? Are One Direction getting back together?” “It’s worse than that!” Noel said, as Sandi gasped: “Oh no Prue’s about to tweet the name of this year’s winner!” The scene then cut to Prue and Paul sat on their sofa settling down to watch the final on TV, with Prue messing about on her phone, before Paul attempted to stop her.

Prue previously admitted that the aftermath of her mistake was a “very scary and horrible” time. In an interview with Radio Times, she said: “I had so many people saying, ‘You ruined my life, how could you?’” She had been on holiday in Bhutan with her husband when the production company sent her a message telling her to remember to congratulate the winner after 10.30pm, but she got the time zones muddled up. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, it’s after 10.30.’ And so I immediately tweeted. And of course it was five hours out or something. “But it was too late,” she said. “Two people had retweeted it, saying, ‘How disgraceful, she has given away the secret.’ And then they gave it away!” “Stupid,” she added. “So stupid… Although I’m getting nervous as we’ve now done the final, so I’m a liability. I think I should have my phone taken away from me.” ‘The Great British Bake Off’ continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.