Great British Sewing Bee judge Esme Young certainly captured people’s attention with her unusual choice of necklace in Wednesday night’s show.

When she walked into the studio at the beginning of the episode, Esme was seen sporting a chain necklace with what appeared to be bottles of brightly-coloured paint hanging off it.

A post on the official Sewing Bee Twitter page has revealed that Esme actually created the necklace herself, making it out of discarded hand sanitiser bottles from the show’s set, as well as crew members’ old carabiners.

Esme explained: “It was a way of transforming something that we all have to use in the pandemic, to something that was fun. Expressing myself by being creative.”