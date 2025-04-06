11 TV Shows That Started Out Great, But Ended Up Unwatchable

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones HBO

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about movies people thought would be terrible, but that ended up being great.

But what about the other way around? I reckon we’ve all been really, really into a show at one stage, only to find its end a little lacklustre (it breaks my heart to say this, but that’s a little like how I felt about Bad Sisters season two).

If you’ve ever suffered a similar heartbreak, you’re not alone.

Redditor u/cerezza__ recently asked the members of r/television: “What TV show started off amazing but slowly turned into a dumpster fire?”

Here are some of the most-upvoted replies:

Redditor u/CunningWizard agreed: “Few have fallen as far and as hard as this one did. The first two seasons were platinum. Beyond that, horseshit.”

“It started off strong and then turned into a hot pile of garbage.”

“Ryan Murphy’s special talent is starting with an amazing idea for a show and forgetting all about it after two or three episodes,” u/mushinnoshit claimed.

“It was my favourite TV show ever when it came out. The producers liked the main villain’s actor so much that they kept him on the show way longer than he was supposed to be instead of moving on to explore more diverse/interesting themes and stories.”

“It went off the rails after the neighbourhood burned down.”

“The way they incorporated all the fairytales together in the first couple of seasons really worked and it was fun.

“Then they had to shoehorn in Frozen and it just kept piling on from there.”

“It’s the only show that consumed my life only to become completely nonexistent to me immediately after the show ended.

“It still makes me mad thinking about it.”

“That last season was… something.”

u/Fettnaepfchen also wrote: “The last episode’s ending, in particular, was just a huge ‘fuck you’.”

“Season one was peak cinema.”

“Westworld season one was the best season of TV I have ever seen to this day and I couldn’t even be bothered to type ‘Westwo’ into a streaming search engine for season four,” u/PeteRock24 responded.

“It started out as a great thriller, full of surprises... then turned into a soap opera about the personal life of every cast member and their love affairs.”

u/hereticx replied, “Season one was INSANELY good. Season two was... decentish, I guess. Season three was unwatchable slop. I gave up midway through episode three. Super sad about that one.”

“It’s been like 15 years since I watched it, but I remember I had to stop when fairies were introduced. The first couple of seasons were very good,” u/funrun3121 wrote.