'Greatest Dancer' Fans Spot Hilarious Gaffe As 'Receptionist' Types On Turned-Off Computer

The receptionist on ‘The Greatest Dancer’ has proven to be a divisive addition to the BBC talent show, but she brought fans of the show together in hilarity on Saturday night.
That’s because she was responsible for a hilarious gaffe, proving that - shock horror - she might not be a real receptionist after all.
Eagle-eyed viewers spotted that Amelia Wilson, who greets and ‘checks in’ the dancers as they enter the studio, appeared to be typing on a switched-off laptop.
Many shared pictures of her using it all while the screen was black.
Awks.
Amelia’s laptop wasn’t the only talking point of Saturday’s show, however.
Viewers were captivated by same-sex dancers and married couple couple Santra and Piia, who performed a Jive together.
Their audition inspired judges Cheryl Tweedy and Oti Mabuse to get up and perform their own take on the Jive, which won them praise on social media.
‘The Greatest Dancer’ continues next Saturday on BBC One.