'Green Book' Hit With More Bombshells As Director Apologises For Past Flashing

‘Green Book’ has been hit with two further controversies, with director Peter Farrelly apologising for flashing his genitals on the set of his previous films.

Meanwhile, comments about Muslims by screenwriter Nick Vallelonga have been unearthed.

The film tells the story of the friendship between pianist Don Shirley and his driver Tony Vallelonga, and was the big winner at the Golden Globes over the weekend.

However, the film has been met with a mixed reception, with many criticising the way it handles race, while Don Shirley’s family have complained about the way certain events are portrayed.