We're Travel Experts – Here Are 6 Ways To Actually Book A 'Green' Holiday In 2025

As we become increasingly aware of the impact our actions have on the environment, more and more of us are looking at ways to reduce our carbon footprint.

And one thing that’s having a major impact on climate change is the travel industry – with a global ‘tourism boom’ taking place as more of us head abroad for post-pandemic holidays.

A UN study published earlier this year revealed that international travel has returned to 96% of pre-pandemic levels – and 99% across Europe for the first time.

Separate Statista research suggests more than 75% of people over 55 plan to travel domestically or abroad in the six months from September 2024, as well as 63% of Gen Zers and 80% of Millennials.

What many of us travellers don’t realise however is the size of the carbon footprint associated with our choices of lodging, activities, transit and more.

Throughout a given trip, a combination of big and small decisions can contribute significantly to the total volume of greenhouse gas emissions your holiday produces.

So how can we make a difference when heading on holiday in 2025? HuffPost UK spoke to two travel experts to learn how to make actually actionable difference when booking a trip.

Amber Westerborg, Director of Sustainability & Impact at B Corp certified The Social Hub

The Social Hub counts 10,000 rooms and welcomes millions of hotel guests, students, coworkers, and members of local communities to its hubs across Europe every year.

Keep it light on luggage



Every single extra kilo you lug around drives up emissions – plus, it slows you down and can limit your flexibility when exploring a new city. Packing with purpose actively cuts your carbon footprint. At The Social Hub, we offer on-site laundry facilities, so you can travel with a more thoughtful, lighter bag. It’s a small shift that can make a big difference.

Explore with care

Swapping taxis for trains, buses, or bikes means you’re treading more lightly on the planet and gaining a deeper understanding of the city you’re visiting. Instead of battling traffic, you might stumble upon hidden gems, and you’re more likely to meet new people. This habit shift is part of The Social Hub’s aim to authentically connect you with the city you’re visiting - that’s why we offer bikes to our guests.

Ask about a hotel’s footprint

I’m a big believer in asking questions, especially when it comes to a hotel’s impact on people and the planet. We proudly share how we source renewable energy, conserve water, and manage waste as part of The Social Hub’s B Corp commitment. If your accommodation can’t show proof of similar action, keep digging. The more we, as tourists and business travellers, demand transparency, the more the industry will shift toward responsible practices.

Margo Paterson, CEO of Hostelling Scotland, a charity which operates 29 youth hostels and 24 affiliate hostels across Scotland.

Embrace youth hostels

Hostelling is built on affordable and responsible travel, playing a vital role in local communities by promoting authentic local experiences, engaging local suppliers, and creating employment opportunities. With shared amenities, communal kitchens, and strong recycling programs, youth hostels help reduce the collective carbon footprint of your trip. The ability to self-cater also cuts down on food, plastic, and packaging waste - plus, it’s a fantastic way to meet new people and swap insider tips for exploring a new place responsibly.

Discover the hidden gems

Venture beyond the typical tourist trail and explore lesser-known towns or remote island communities. Doing so alleviates pressure on popular hotspots, ensures more evenly spread visitor income, and offers a richer, more authentic encounter with unique cultures and landscapes. Connecting with locals can open the door to experiences you won’t find in any guidebook.

