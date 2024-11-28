Gregg Wallace To Step Down From MasterChef Amid Investigation Into Misconduct Allegations

Gregg Wallace on the set of MasterChef BBC/Shine TV

MasterChef star Gregg Wallace is stepping down as a judge on the show while complaints made to the BBC about historic allegations of misconduct are investigated.

On Thursday morning, MasterChef production company Banijay confirmed to the PA news agency: “This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows.

“Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

“While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.”

The spokesperson added: “Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.”

A BBC spokesperson added: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.

“We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”

Gregg has been part of MasterChef since 2008, presenting the show and its celebrity counterpart, as well as judging, alongside John Torode.

The latest celebrity edition concluded in September, with Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola being crowned winner.

Per BBC News, the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals – in which Gregg also appears – will continue to air as scheduled.

Gregg Wallace with co-star John Torode BBC/Shine TV

Last month, Gregg spoke out about reports which claimed he had previously been the subject of an internal investigation at the BBC.

According to The Sun, Gregg’s future with the show was “under fire” after it “emerged” he had been at the centre of a BBC probe six years earlier.

The tabloid claimed he had sparked “concerns” during a 2018 appearance on the gameshow Impossible Celebrities, citing an “insider” who claimed he had boasted about his sex life to a female staffer and took his top off in front of her.

A since-deleted post on Gregg’s Instagram read: “With reference to what’s in the newspapers, these allegations were investigated by the BBC six years ago – and my comments were found to be not sexual.”

“I don’t want anyone to misunderstand this and make it look like I was flirting with somebody,” he added. “Nobody accused me of that and I never have.”