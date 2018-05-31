Greggs Goes Undercover At A Gourmet Food Festival To Prove They're More Than Just A Steak Bake

But don’t worry, your sausage rolls aren’t going anywhere, it was all part of a marketing prank for their new summer menu, to prove to dubious would-be customers that they hold more culinary prowess than just a steak bake.

Eagle-eyed Greggs fans may have noticed their favourite pasty shop has rebranded on their social media platforms this week, renaming themselves (the slightly more upmarket) ‘Gregory and Gregory’.

Don’t judge a book by its cover. Here’s what happened when we went to a gourmet food festival disguised as #GregoryAndGregory pic.twitter.com/zuEA3mocwQ

The new menu, which includes an oriental chicken sticky rice salad, a feta and beetroot dip salad with a roast vegetable grain and their first ever vegan addition - a Mexican bean wrap - was debuted at a foodie festival in London.

But instead of taking their classic white and blue branding, which they worried would have people casing judgements without even trying the food, they went undercover.

Arriving at the three-day gourmet festival, which also featured Michelin starred chefs and Masterchef champions, they served up tapas-style dishes to unsuspecting guests.

In a video, shared on the brand’s Twitter, they showed visitors sampling the food and giving their initial thoughts before knowing the source.

One said: “The avocado is so au fait at the moment, it definitely pops.”

Another, who tried the Mexican bean wrap, said: “I’m not usually a vegan type of person but this is really good.”

Commenting on the salad bowls, one woman said: “It’s got a nice vinaigrette kick, which I like.”