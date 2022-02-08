Greggs And Primark Unveil Clothing Collab And, For The Love Of God, Why?

ROB ANDERSON

Greggs and Primark have teamed up to create a clothing collaboration. And we have one question: why?

Don’t get us wrong, we love a steak bake and sausage roll as much as the next person, but will we be providing Greggs with free advertising by wearing branded merch? Probably not. But are we going to be suckers for the chat around it? Of course we are.

Advertisement

The collab includes an 11-piece clothing collection available in 60 Primark stores across the UK from Saturday February 19.

More details of what will be included in the range will be shared leading up to the launch date, but some sneak peak images show a hoodie emblazoned with the Greggs logo, with the words “it’s a pastry thing” written on the sleeve.

Advertisement

Yes, you too can pay to dress like a Greggs employee.

Primark

The announcement follows a “teaser campaign” which confused many a passer by over the weekend.

Advertisement

In a hint to the partnership, window mannequins at a number of Primark stores were mysteriously spotted holding snacks from Greggs.

At the same time, a Primark receipt discretely showing items from the Greggs menu also appeared across Primark’s social media channels.

Erm, why are there sausage rolls and pasties in the windows of Primark on Oxford Street? This you @GreggsOfficial? 👀 pic.twitter.com/V7IGCICEQo — Anthony 🦥 (@anorderlymess) February 6, 2022

Shoutout to whichever stone cold legend at Newcastle Primark has accidentally left a load of Greggs in the window display… pic.twitter.com/m4F8pT48tb — Adam Clery (@AdamClery) February 5, 2022

Something we’re not so weirded out about, is the fact that the collab will bring a handy Greggs cafe to one Primark store.

The world’s largest Primark will now play host to the world’s largest Greggs, with the launch of ‘Tasty by Greggs’.

Advertisement

The 130-seater café will open its doors in Primark’s Birmingham store on Saturday February 12 at 8am offering a menu that features customer favourites including sausage rolls, bakes, pizza, sweet treats, a range of freshly ground coffee, alongside hot food-to-go. Customers will also be able to make click + collect orders via the Greggs App.