The combustible cladding installed during the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower was like “petrol” and rendered the residential high-rise a “death trap”, experts have said.

Speaking at the public inquiry into the fire, in which 72 people lost their lives, Stephanie Barwise QC said the scale of the disaster suggested failures “at every level of design and construction” of the building.

Her colleague, Danny Friedman QC, who spoke on behalf of the bereaved and survivors, went even further, and said that the tower’s refurbishment rendered the high-rise block a “death trap”.

They added that in their quest for the truth about how the refurbishment, carried out in 2016 by Kensington and Chelsea council and the Tenant Management Organisation (TMO), may been unsafe, families left bereaved by the blaze had been stonewalled by corporate companies.

The inquiry was told that prior to the refurbishment, the 24-storey tower was constructed of virtually incombustible material, which was mainly concrete.

But the refurbishment saw the tower coated in polyethylene cladding “now openly described by some within the industry as petrol”, Barwise told the inquiry.

Yet despite the litany of failures surrounding the refurbishment, highlighted in expert reports submitted to the inquiry this week, legal representatives for the bereaved and survivors said corporations were failing in their duty to assist in unearthing the truth of what happened and why.

Barwise said on Tuesday: “One of the repeated themes of the last fortnight was how many bereaved and survivors have so many unanswered questions and a desperate need for answers.

“Although they are the ones with the greatest right to know, the general public and the construction industry also desperately need those answers.”

Friedman said that bereaved and survivors were coming to this inquiry in a “calm rage”. He said the inquiry would examine how a local authority “instigated and oversaw a refurbishment of a social housing high rise tower block in such a way as to render it a death trap”.